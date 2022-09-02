Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

2 September 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.991 £0.857 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.978 £0.846 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.98481 £0.851536

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,398,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 967 0.991 XDUB 08:15:36 00060786631TRLO0 1057 0.989 XDUB 08:49:23 00060787491TRLO0 4223 0.989 XDUB 09:10:41 00060788126TRLO0 4806 0.986 XDUB 09:39:33 00060789162TRLO0 861 0.986 XDUB 09:41:05 00060789196TRLO0 395 0.986 XDUB 09:41:05 00060789197TRLO0 1492 0.984 XDUB 09:51:37 00060789557TRLO0 2943 0.984 XDUB 09:51:37 00060789558TRLO0 1500 0.986 XDUB 09:51:37 00060789560TRLO0 2500 0.986 XDUB 09:51:37 00060789559TRLO0 2340 0.980 XDUB 11:17:05 00060791906TRLO0 1248 0.980 XDUB 13:07:21 00060794039TRLO0 82 0.980 XDUB 13:15:31 00060794312TRLO0 389 0.980 XDUB 13:15:31 00060794311TRLO0 616 0.980 XDUB 13:15:31 00060794310TRLO0 294 0.980 XDUB 13:15:31 00060794309TRLO0 64 0.980 XDUB 13:15:31 00060794313TRLO0 2009 0.980 XDUB 13:17:11 00060794360TRLO0 4307 0.978 XDUB 13:26:21 00060794674TRLO0 419 0.978 XDUB 13:26:21 00060794673TRLO0 4256 0.984 XDUB 14:56:15 00060798809TRLO0 4582 0.987 XDUB 15:09:48 00060799497TRLO0 1030 0.989 XDUB 15:39:19 00060801173TRLO0 3199 0.989 XDUB 15:39:19 00060801172TRLO0 2675 0.986 XDUB 15:54:27 00060801958TRLO0 1746 0.986 XDUB 15:54:27 00060801957TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

