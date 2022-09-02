Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Sep-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2 September 2022

 

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 1 September 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.991

£0.857

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

0.978

£0.846

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

0.98481

£0.851536

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 694,398,034 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

967

0.991

XDUB

 08:15:36

00060786631TRLO0

1057

0.989

XDUB

 08:49:23

00060787491TRLO0

4223

0.989

XDUB

 09:10:41

00060788126TRLO0

4806

0.986

XDUB

 09:39:33

00060789162TRLO0

861

0.986

XDUB

 09:41:05

00060789196TRLO0

395

0.986

XDUB

 09:41:05

00060789197TRLO0

1492

0.984

XDUB

 09:51:37

00060789557TRLO0

2943

0.984

XDUB

 09:51:37

00060789558TRLO0

1500

0.986

XDUB

 09:51:37

00060789560TRLO0

2500

0.986

XDUB

 09:51:37

00060789559TRLO0

2340

0.980

XDUB

 11:17:05

00060791906TRLO0

1248

0.980

XDUB

 13:07:21

00060794039TRLO0

82

0.980

XDUB

 13:15:31

00060794312TRLO0

389

0.980

XDUB

 13:15:31

00060794311TRLO0

616

0.980

XDUB

 13:15:31

00060794310TRLO0

294

0.980

XDUB

 13:15:31

00060794309TRLO0

64

0.980

XDUB

 13:15:31

00060794313TRLO0

2009

0.980

XDUB

 13:17:11

00060794360TRLO0

4307

0.978

XDUB

 13:26:21

00060794674TRLO0

419

0.978

XDUB

 13:26:21

00060794673TRLO0

4256

0.984

XDUB

 14:56:15

00060798809TRLO0

4582

0.987

XDUB

 15:09:48

00060799497TRLO0

1030

0.989

XDUB

 15:39:19

00060801173TRLO0

3199

0.989

XDUB

 15:39:19

00060801172TRLO0

2675

0.986

XDUB

 15:54:27

00060801958TRLO0

1746

0.986

XDUB

 15:54:27

00060801957TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

733

85.70

XLON

 08:15:42

00060786632TRLO0

3514

85.30

XLON

 09:39:33

00060789163TRLO0

3522

84.60

XLON

 13:22:23

00060794524TRLO0

2200

84.90

XLON

 15:03:19

00060799236TRLO0

1702

85.50

XLON

 15:33:52

00060800808TRLO0

543

85.50

XLON

 15:33:52

00060800809TRLO0

1049

85.50

XLON

 15:33:52

00060800810TRLO0

3162

85.20

XLON

 15:39:19

00060801170TRLO0

409

85.20

XLON

 15:39:19

00060801171TRLO0

3008

85.20

XLON

 15:39:24

00060801176TRLO0

521

85.10

XLON

 16:03:16

00060802586TRLO0

1642

85.10

XLON

 16:03:16

00060802587TRLO0

877

85.10

XLON

 16:03:16

00060802588TRLO0

2118

85.30

XLON

 16:19:11

00060804136TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 185474
EQS News ID: 1433829

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

