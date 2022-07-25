Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 22 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.098 £0.937 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096 £0.929 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.096532 £0.932349

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,487,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin



Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4132 1.096 XDUB 10:35:23 00060177755TRLO0 4500 1.096 XDUB 10:37:19 00060177808TRLO0 4375 1.096 XDUB 10:39:35 00060177942TRLO0 2554 1.096 XDUB 10:39:35 00060177941TRLO0 6924 1.096 XDUB 13:10:04 00060183666TRLO0 198 1.098 XDUB 14:41:47 00060188280TRLO0 928 1.098 XDUB 14:41:47 00060188279TRLO0 360 1.098 XDUB 14:41:47 00060188278TRLO0 755 1.098 XDUB 14:46:42 00060188659TRLO0 1157 1.098 XDUB 14:56:04 00060189338TRLO0 3400 1.098 XDUB 14:56:04 00060189337TRLO0 4006 1.098 XDUB 14:56:04 00060189343TRLO0 2500 1.098 XDUB 14:56:04 00060189342TRLO0 5563 1.096 XDUB 15:20:21 00060190827TRLO0 569 1.096 XDUB 15:36:02 00060191739TRLO0 1032 1.096 XDUB 15:36:02 00060191738TRLO0 5219 1.096 XDUB 16:12:58 00060194182TRLO0 1828 1.096 XDUB 16:15:59 00060194371TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

