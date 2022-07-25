Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’096 -0.4%  SPI 14’342 -0.2%  Dow 31’899 -0.4%  DAX 13’254 0.1%  Euro 0.9835 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’596 0.0%  Gold 1’724 -0.2%  Bitcoin 21’152 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9646 0.3%  Öl 102.6 -1.0% 
0 CHF Kommission

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.07.2022 08:00:24

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes
1.08 EUR -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

25 July 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 22 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,000

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.098

 

£0.937

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096

£0.929

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.096532

£0.932349

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,487,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

4132

1.096

XDUB

 10:35:23

00060177755TRLO0

4500

1.096

XDUB

 10:37:19

00060177808TRLO0

4375

1.096

XDUB

 10:39:35

00060177942TRLO0

2554

1.096

XDUB

 10:39:35

00060177941TRLO0

6924

1.096

XDUB

 13:10:04

00060183666TRLO0

198

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:47

00060188280TRLO0

928

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:47

00060188279TRLO0

360

1.098

XDUB

 14:41:47

00060188278TRLO0

755

1.098

XDUB

 14:46:42

00060188659TRLO0

1157

1.098

XDUB

 14:56:04

00060189338TRLO0

3400

1.098

XDUB

 14:56:04

00060189337TRLO0

4006

1.098

XDUB

 14:56:04

00060189343TRLO0

2500

1.098

XDUB

 14:56:04

00060189342TRLO0

5563

1.096

XDUB

 15:20:21

00060190827TRLO0

569

1.096

XDUB

 15:36:02

00060191739TRLO0

1032

1.096

XDUB

 15:36:02

00060191738TRLO0

5219

1.096

XDUB

 16:12:58

00060194182TRLO0

1828

1.096

XDUB

 16:15:59

00060194371TRLO0

 

London Stock Exchange
 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

849

92.90

XLON

 08:10:16

00060170530TRLO0

17

93.10

XLON

 09:19:55

00060173610TRLO0

1924

93.10

XLON

 09:23:39

00060173826TRLO0

248

93.10

XLON

 09:23:39

00060173827TRLO0

1426

93.10

XLON

 09:23:39

00060173828TRLO0

3694

93.10

XLON

 11:11:35

00060179126TRLO0

1029

93.20

XLON

 12:57:38

00060183134TRLO0

2556

93.20

XLON

 12:57:38

00060183135TRLO0

948

93.70

XLON

 13:27:51

00060184420TRLO0

2672

93.60

XLON

 13:27:51

00060184421TRLO0

2888

93.40

XLON

 14:32:45

00060187526TRLO0

1062

93.10

XLON

 15:30:54

00060191436TRLO0

899

93.10

XLON

 15:30:54

00060191438TRLO0

2109

93.10

XLON

 15:31:02

00060191459TRLO0

1225

93.20

XLON

 16:14:17

00060194273TRLO0

1226

93.30

XLON

 16:15:30

00060194328TRLO0

228

93.30

XLON

 16:15:45

00060194355TRLO0

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 176720
EQS News ID: 1404451

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404451&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿