Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.080 £0.919 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 1.060 £0.905 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 1.072184 £0.911385

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,124,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below)



Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1250 1.080 XDUB 08:12:43 00059357435TRLO0 2902 1.078 XDUB 08:24:26 00059357951TRLO0 2200 1.078 XDUB 08:24:26 00059357950TRLO0 2000 1.068 XDUB 09:51:11 00059361535TRLO0 3155 1.068 XDUB 09:51:11 00059361534TRLO0 5438 1.074 XDUB 12:57:53 00059368057TRLO0 738 1.074 XDUB 13:30:04 00059369440TRLO0 1100 1.074 XDUB 13:30:04 00059369439TRLO0 1100 1.074 XDUB 13:30:04 00059369438TRLO0 2200 1.074 XDUB 13:30:04 00059369437TRLO0 2000 1.080 XDUB 14:54:08 00059376235TRLO0 2000 1.078 XDUB 14:54:08 00059376236TRLO0 4946 1.068 XDUB 15:14:23 00059378067TRLO0 360 1.068 XDUB 15:14:23 00059378066TRLO0 232 1.068 XDUB 15:14:23 00059378065TRLO0 1003 1.060 XDUB 15:59:43 00059382149TRLO0 714 1.060 XDUB 15:59:43 00059382150TRLO0 332 1.060 XDUB 15:59:43 00059382153TRLO0 728 1.060 XDUB 15:59:43 00059382152TRLO0 196 1.060 XDUB 15:59:43 00059382151TRLO0 204 1.060 XDUB 16:02:05 00059382380TRLO0 202 1.060 XDUB 16:02:05 00059382381TRLO0

London Stock Exchange