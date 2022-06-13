Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
13.06.2022 08:00:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

13-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

13 June 2022

 

Cairn Homes plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares

 

 

The Company announces that on 10 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

 

 

Euronext Dublin

London Stock Exchange

Number of ordinary shares purchased

35,000

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.080

 

£0.919

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

1.060

£0.905

 

 

 

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

1.072184

£0.911385

 

 

 

The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

 

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,124,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

 

 

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

Appendix

Transaction Details

 

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes plc

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Intermediary Name

Numis Securities Ltd

Intermediary Code

NUSEGB21XXX

Timezone

GMT

Currency

EUR & GBP (as indicated below)

 


Euronext Dublin

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (EUR)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

1250

1.080

XDUB

 08:12:43

00059357435TRLO0

2902

1.078

XDUB

 08:24:26

00059357951TRLO0

2200

1.078

XDUB

 08:24:26

00059357950TRLO0

2000

1.068

XDUB

 09:51:11

00059361535TRLO0

3155

1.068

XDUB

 09:51:11

00059361534TRLO0

5438

1.074

XDUB

 12:57:53

00059368057TRLO0

738

1.074

XDUB

 13:30:04

00059369440TRLO0

1100

1.074

XDUB

 13:30:04

00059369439TRLO0

1100

1.074

XDUB

 13:30:04

00059369438TRLO0

2200

1.074

XDUB

 13:30:04

00059369437TRLO0

2000

1.080

XDUB

 14:54:08

00059376235TRLO0

2000

1.078

XDUB

 14:54:08

00059376236TRLO0

4946

1.068

XDUB

 15:14:23

00059378067TRLO0

360

1.068

XDUB

 15:14:23

00059378066TRLO0

232

1.068

XDUB

 15:14:23

00059378065TRLO0

1003

1.060

XDUB

 15:59:43

00059382149TRLO0

714

1.060

XDUB

 15:59:43

00059382150TRLO0

332

1.060

XDUB

 15:59:43

00059382153TRLO0

728

1.060

XDUB

 15:59:43

00059382152TRLO0

196

1.060

XDUB

 15:59:43

00059382151TRLO0

204

1.060

XDUB

 16:02:05

00059382380TRLO0

202

1.060

XDUB

 16:02:05

00059382381TRLO0

 

 

London Stock Exchange

 

Number of shares

Price per Share (GBP)

Trading Venue

Time of Transaction

Transaction reference number

2500

91.90

XLON

 08:27:32

00059358102TRLO0

2500

91.50

XLON

 12:02:15

00059365984TRLO0

2396

91.40

XLON

 09:21:38

00059360339TRLO0

682

91.40

XLON

 09:21:38

00059360340TRLO0

2017

90.90

XLON

 15:17:36

00059378403TRLO0

3108

90.50

XLON

 14:26:14

00059373491TRLO0

1797

90.50

XLON

 15:51:10

00059381077TRLO0

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 167661
EQS News ID: 1373443

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

