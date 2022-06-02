Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

2 June 2022
Cairn Homes plc (the Company)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that on 1 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares
of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
|
|
Euronext Dublin
|
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased
|
35,000
|
15,000
|
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
1.082
|
£0.922
|
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|
1.060
|
£0.904
|
|
|
|
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|
1.074338
|
£0.914188
The purchases form part of the Companys share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.
Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,324,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
|
Issuer Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
ISIN
|
IE00BWY4ZF18
|
Intermediary Name
|
Numis Securities Ltd
|
Intermediary Code
|
NUSEGB21XXX
|
Timezone
|
GMT
|
Currency
|
EUR & GBP (as indicated below)
Euronext Dublin
|
Number of shares
|
Price per Share (EUR)
|
Trading Venue
|
Time of Transaction
|
Transaction reference number
|
6872
|
1.082
|
XDUB
|
08:43:28
|
00059238769TRLO0
|
1956
|
1.072
|
XDUB
|
10:18:46
|
00059241889TRLO0
|
893
|
1.072
|
XDUB
|
10:18:46
|
00059241888TRLO0
|
543
|
1.072
|
XDUB
|
10:21:34
|
00059241958TRLO0
|
841
|
1.072
|
XDUB
|
10:21:34
|
00059241957TRLO0
|
1776
|
1.072
|
XDUB
|
10:58:43
|
00059243341TRLO0
|
4390
|
1.076
|
XDUB
|
11:38:11
|
00059244837TRLO0
|
2520
|
1.076
|
XDUB
|
11:38:11
|
00059244836TRLO0
|
4129
|
1.078
|
XDUB
|
14:38:34
|
00059252106TRLO0
|
2000
|
1.076
|
XDUB
|
14:50:48
|
00059253559TRLO0
|
143
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:13:31
|
00059256050TRLO0
|
103
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:13:31
|
00059256051TRLO0
|
61
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:13:36
|
00059256056TRLO0
|
38
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:13:40
|
00059256072TRLO0
|
21
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:13:45
|
00059256082TRLO0
|
29
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:13:49
|
00059256089TRLO0
|
26
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:16:04
|
00059256279TRLO0
|
954
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:16:37
|
00059256327TRLO0
|
3990
|
1.070
|
XDUB
|
15:16:37
|
00059256326TRLO0
|
2000
|
1.064
|
XDUB
|
15:49:21
|
00059259468TRLO0
|
1715
|
1.060
|
XDUB
|
16:02:21
|
00059260618TRLO0
London Stock Exchange
|
Number of shares
|
Price per Share (GBP)
|
Trading Venue
|
Time of Transaction
|
Transaction reference number
|
652
|
92.20
|
XLON
|
08:12:01
|
00059237663TRLO0
|
2328
|
92.20
|
XLON
|
08:12:01
|
00059237664TRLO0
|
2992
|
91.20
|
XLON
|
09:39:56
|
00059241050TRLO0
|
2500
|
91.50
|
XLON
|
12:39:09
|
00059246781TRLO0
|
2682
|
91.30
|
XLON
|
13:27:21
|
00059248253TRLO0
|
1747
|
91.50
|
XLON
|
14:56:57
|
00059254223TRLO0
|
1000
|
90.40
|
XLON
|
15:34:36
|
00059257982TRLO0
|
1099
|
90.80
|
XLON
|
15:47:51
|
00059259329TRLO0