Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18
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01.05.2026 08:00:05
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
CAIRN HOMES PLC
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Dublin/London, 01 May 2026: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each in issue on 01 May 2026, is 629,002,525. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 629,002,525. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 629,002,525.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|Sequence No.:
|425976
|EQS News ID:
|2319220
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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