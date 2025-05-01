Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.05.2025 08:00:08

Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

1.65 GBP 1.48%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights

01-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

 

 

 

CAIRN HOMES PLC

 

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

 

Dublin/London, 01 May 2025: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each in issue on 01 May 2025, is 625,576,122. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 625,576,122. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

 

The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 625,576,122. 

-ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 385726
EQS News ID: 2128364

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

