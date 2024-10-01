|
01.10.2024 11:37:11
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
CAIRN HOMES PLC
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Dublin/London, 1 October 2024: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H /LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each in issue as at 30 September 2024, was 630,913,979. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 630,913,979. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 630,913,979.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.17,200 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|350265
|EQS News ID:
|1999705
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
11:37
|Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.09.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.09.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
26.09.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
25.09.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
24.09.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
23.09.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
JETZT LIVE
Was macht US-Hochzins-ETFs gerade jetzt so spannend? Tauchen Sie heute mit renommierten Experten tief in die Chancen und Herausforderungen dieses dynamischen Marktes ein. Der Hauptteil des Online-Seminars wird englischsprachig sein.Schnell noch kostenfrei anmelden!
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Goldenen Woche in Shanghai: SMI und DAX im Plus -- Nikkei letztlich etwas höher
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Dienstag leichte Zuschläge. Am Dienstag notierte der japanische Aktienmarkt im Plus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}