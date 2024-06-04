|
04.06.2024 12:48:24
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
CAIRN HOMES PLC
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Dublin/London, 4 June 2024: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin/LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each in issue as at 3 June 2024, was 645,385,802. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 645,385,802. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 645,385,802.
-ENDS-
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|325810
|EQS News ID:
|1917777
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
12:48
|Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
03.06.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
29.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.05.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Eine Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im Mai 2024
|03.06.24
|Schroders: Income ist "in", und die Fed hat ihr Mojo verloren
|31.05.24
|Schroders: Video: Wie wird KI den Energiebedarf ankurbeln?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI etwas leichter -- DAX deutlich tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}