01.12.2023 11:56:50
Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
CAIRN HOMES PLC
TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS
Dublin/London, 1 December 2023: In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) confirms that the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.001 each in issue as at 30 November 2023, was 656,856,020. Each Ordinary Share carries one vote, therefore the total number of voting rights is 656,856,020. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure which may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, (as amended) and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules is 656,856,020.
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (“GDA”) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
