Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'127 0.3%  SPI 14'666 0.4%  Dow 34'890 0.1%  DAX 15'970 0.5%  Euro 0.9593 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'317 0.0%  Gold 1'945 0.1%  Bitcoin 24'004 0.1%  Dollar 0.8821 0.4%  Öl 86.3 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Stadler Rail217818Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
VW-Aktie etwas höher: Betriebsratswahl bei VW bleibt gültig
US-Börsenaufsichtsbehörde SEC könnte sich für Ethereum-ETFs öffnen
Dieses Asset empfiehlt Jim Cramer Anlegern zur Absicherung gegen Hyperinflation
Glencore-Aktie unter Druck: Zahl der Schadensersatzforderungen wächst offenbar
Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich freundlich: Microsofts Software-Pakete künftig auch ohne Kommunikationsdienst Teams
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.08.2023 12:03:25

Cairn Homes Plc: Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Cairn Homes
1.09 EUR -5.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

31-Aug-2023 / 11:03 GMT/BST

 

 

 

 

 

 

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

 

Dublin / London, 31 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that the resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company, held today, has passed with 68% of shareholders voting in support. Voting on the resolution was conducted by poll. The full text of the resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 4 August 2023 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolution passed has been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at the following locations:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

 

and

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism   

A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website.

The Board notes that whilst the resolution to approve the Stretch CEO LTIP, was approved by a significant majority, 32% of shareholders voted against it. In the months leading up to the meeting, the Remuneration Committee, led by the Remuneration Committee Chair with support from the Chairman of the Board, conducted extensive engagement with shareholders, resulting in adjustments to the final proposed Stretch CEO LTIP, as set out in detail in the notice of meeting. Cairn remains committed to constructive and positive dialogue with shareholders. In the months ahead, the Remuneration Committee and the Board will continue to actively engage with shareholders to understand their views and, where applicable, their reasons for opposing the proposal. The Board will carefully consider all feedback around the EGM and provide an update on engagement within six months, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

 

-ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Morwenna Rice

     

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: ROM
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 268516
EQS News ID: 1716169

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1716169&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
09:33 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
08:30 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ASML Holding NV
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
28.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Jerome Powell bleibt vage
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.73
Short 11'821.09 13.93 8JSSMU
Short 12'253.93 8.98 2ZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'127.10 31.08.2023 11:49:37
Long 10'684.98 19.55 XBSSMU
Long 10'446.58 13.75 5SSMWU
Long 9'996.07 8.88 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler-Reingewinn erholt sich im ersten Semester - bisherige Ziele bestätigt
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa-Versicherungsgeschäft wohl auf dem Prüfstand
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar
Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen gehen höher aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit