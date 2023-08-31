Cairn Homes Plc: Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

Dublin / London, 31 August 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that the resolution proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company, held today, has passed with 68% of shareholders voting in support. Voting on the resolution was conducted by poll. The full text of the resolution was included in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 4 August 2023 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolution passed has been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at the following locations:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

and

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website.

The Board notes that whilst the resolution to approve the Stretch CEO LTIP, was approved by a significant majority, 32% of shareholders voted against it. In the months leading up to the meeting, the Remuneration Committee, led by the Remuneration Committee Chair with support from the Chairman of the Board, conducted extensive engagement with shareholders, resulting in adjustments to the final proposed Stretch CEO LTIP, as set out in detail in the notice of meeting. Cairn remains committed to constructive and positive dialogue with shareholders. In the months ahead, the Remuneration Committee and the Board will continue to actively engage with shareholders to understand their views and, where applicable, their reasons for opposing the proposal. The Board will carefully consider all feedback around the EGM and provide an update on engagement within six months, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,300 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.