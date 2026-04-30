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Cairn Homes Aktie 28458530 / IE00BWY4ZF18

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30.04.2026 17:07:06

Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

Cairn Homes
2.15 EUR -0.46%
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

30-Apr-2026 / 16:07 GMT/BST

 

Result of Annual General Meeting

 

Dublin / London, 30 April 2026: Cairn Homes plc (“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 30 March 2026 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com).

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations:

Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

A full list of the votes received is below and available on the Company's website.

 

No

Title

For

For     %

Against

Against %

Withheld

Withheld     %

Total Votes

% Issued Capital

1

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

432,555,732

100.00

                 -  

0.00

  224,541

0.05

432,555,732

68.77

2

DIRS REMUNERATION REPORTS

423,313,604

97.82

9,449,246

2.18

    17,423

0.00

432,762,850

68.80

3

FINAL DIV 5.9 CENT

432,780,273

100.00

                 -  

0.00

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4A

RE-APT BERNARD BYRNE

429,103,937

99.15

3,676,336

0.85

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4B

RE-APT MICHAEL STANLEY

431,991,337

99.82

   788,936

0.18

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4C

RE-APT RICHARD BALL

431,943,106

99.81

   837,167

0.19

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4D

RE-APT LINDA HICKEY

431,674,429

99.74

1,105,844

0.26

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4E

RE-APT ORLA O'CONNOR

431,991,337

99.82

   788,936

0.18

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4F

RE-APT ORLA O'GORMAN

431,716,445

99.75

1,063,828

0.25

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

4G

RE-APT JULIE SINNAMON

420,867,482

97.25

11,912,791

2.75

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

5

STATUTORY AUDITORS

429,889,718

99.33

2,888,555

0.67

       2,000

0.00

432,778,273

68.80

6

REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS

427,527,124

98.79

5,253,149

1.21

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

7

DIRS TO ALLOT SHARES

425,436,468

98.30

7,343,141

1.70

          664

0.00

432,779,609

68.80

8

SPECIFIED ALLOTMENTS

432,688,428

99.98

    91,181

0.02

          664

0.00

432,779,609

68.80

9

SPECIFIED CAPITAL INVESTM

432,689,092

99.98

    91,181

0.02

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

10

MARKET PURCHASES

422,138,062

97.62

10,296,488

2.38

  345,723

0.08

432,434,550

68.75

11

REALLOT TREASURY SHARES

432,780,273

100.00

                -  

0.00

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

12

GMS ON 14 DAYS NOTICE

418,685,152

96.74

14,095,121

3.26

             -  

0.00

432,780,273

68.80

 

-ENDS-

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley

 

 

 

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 426001
EQS News ID: 2319604

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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