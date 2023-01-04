SMI 11'128 1.4%  SPI 14'237 1.4%  Dow 33'344 0.6%  DAX 14'476 2.1%  Euro 0.9844 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'971 2.3%  Gold 1'859 1.0%  Bitcoin 15'668 0.3%  Dollar 0.9283 -0.8%  Öl 78.1 -5.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Kryptowährungen am Mittwochnachmittag mehrheitlich höher: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Darum erholt sich der Euro etwas von seinen Vortagesverlusten zum Dollar - zum Franken schwächer
Das sind die wichtigsten Abkürzungen und Fachbegriffe in Immobilienanzeigen
Kupfer kaufen: Mit diesen Möglichkeiten auf den Kupferpreis spekulieren
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert trotzdem: Auftrag für neues Sprengstoffwerk in Ungarn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.01.2023 17:09:19

Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2022 Trading Update

Cairn Homes
0.90 EUR 4.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2022 Trading Update

04-Jan-2023 / 16:09 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2022 Trading Update

 

Dublin / London, 4 January 2023: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, the Company or the Group) (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN), will issue a trading update for the full year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday, 9 January 2023.

 

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Claire Rowley        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively-priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: NOR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 213387
EQS News ID: 1527655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1527655&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt. In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der UnitedHealth Group, Deutsche Börse und Zurich Insurance vorgestellt.

#KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:14 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
14:20 Tesla-Rekord reicht nicht
11:47 DAX – Wall Street hinkt europäischen Börsen hinterher
10:34 KeyInvest Product News
06:45 #KW01 – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch – 3 Aktien im Fokus: UnitedHealth, Deutsche Börse & Zurich Insurance | BX Swiss TV
03.01.23 Marktüberblick: Verlierer gesucht
03.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.70% p.a. Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
23.12.22 Keine vorweihnachtliche Stimmung an den Börsen
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'545.22 19.86 TSSMOU
Short 11'776.54 13.99 I7SSMU
Short 12'220.46 8.97 F9SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'128.27 04.01.2023 17:28:38
Long 10'683.26 19.86 MQSSMU
Long 10'429.16 13.73 A6SSMU
Long 9'983.34 8.90 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt: Meyer Burger erreicht Produktionsziele und investiert weiter
CS-Aktie etwas schwächer: Credit Suisse macht personelle Veränderungen in der Investment Bank
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Schweizer Börse begrüsste neues Börsenjahr mit Aufschlägen -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Schlussgewinne an den Börsen in China
Freundliche Stimmung vor Fed-Protokoll: SMI steigt deutlich über 11'000 Punkte -- DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Credit Suisse (CS) Aktie News: Credit Suisse (CS) am Mittwochmittag mit Abschlägen
Apple Aktie News: Anleger schicken Apple am Mittwochmittag ins Minus
Zur Rose Aktie News: Zur Rose wird am Vormittag ausgebremst
Tesla verfehlt Auslieferungsziel trotz Rabatten - Tesla-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
ams OSRAM-Aktien profitieren von Aussagen um Grosskunde Apple - Apple-Aktie dennoch schwächer
Euro zum Dollar etwas erholt - zu Franken leicht schwächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.