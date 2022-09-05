Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Aktie
Cairn Homes Plc: Notice of 2022 Interim Results

05-Sep-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Cairn Homes plc

Notice of 2022 Interim Results

 

Dublin/London, 5 September 2022: Cairn Homes plc (Cairn, or the Company) (Euronext Dublin/LSE: CRN) will issue its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2022 on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

The results will be available on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com, from 7:00am (BST) that morning.

On the same morning, an analyst and investor call will be hosted by the Company at 8:00am (BST). Please use the numbers below, quoting the following access code: 465573

 

Ireland

  01 536 9584

UK

  020 3936 2999

US

  1 646 664 1960

International

  +44 20 3936 2999

 

 

                                                                                                              -ENDS-

 

 

For further information, contact:

 

Cairn Homes plc                  +353 1 696 4600

Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer

Declan Murray, Head of Investor Relations

 

Drury Communications                 +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Louise Walsh        

 

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is a leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process, and we strive to provide an unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is thoughtfully designed and built to last with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities prosper. Cairn owns a c. 17,700 unit land bank across 37 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 
