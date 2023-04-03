|
03.04.2023 18:47:51
Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes plc
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
("Cairn" or the "Company")
Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan
3 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc announces that the Company has approved the allotment of 5,331,233 new ordinary shares of 0.001 each in the Company (the Ordinary Shares) pursuant to the vesting of share awards for a number of employees under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and it is expected that admission will take place on 6 April 2023. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. Following this allotment, the total issued share capital of the Company will increase to 686,254,467 ordinary shares.
For further information, contact:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Notes to Editors
Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|IOE
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|234621
|EQS News ID:
|1600145
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
18:47
|Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan (EQS Group)
|
16:25
|Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|Cairn Homes Plc : Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
30.03.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|Cairn Homes Plc : Transaction in Own Shares (Investegate)
|
29.03.23
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV
Welche Themen sind auf der Invest 2023 für Privatanleger besonders relevant und welche Rolle spielt Angst in der aktuellen Situation?
Diese Fragen beatwortet Thomas B. Kovacs alias «Sparkojote», YouTuber, Finanzinfluencer und Unternehmer heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.
🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreisrally sorgt für neue Inflationsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag in Rot. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich uneinheitlich. Zum Wochenstart schlossen die Märkte in Fernost stärker.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}