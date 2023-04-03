SMI 11'093 -0.1%  SPI 14'522 -0.2%  Dow 33'527 0.8%  DAX 15'581 -0.3%  Euro 0.9943 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'311 -0.1%  Gold 1'988 0.9%  Bitcoin 25'633 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9130 -0.2%  Öl 84.6 6.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Credit Suisse-Debakel: Auch Millionär Hausi Leutenegger muss Verluste hinnehmen
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
Nach Flaute am NFT-Markt: Können Amazon und Sony den Hype um None Fungible Token wieder befeuern?
Wirtschaftsexperte Nouriel Roubini rät von klassischen Portfolios ab und will krisensichere Finanzprodukte lancieren
VW-Aktie gewinnt: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2023 18:47:51

Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Cairn Homes
1.03 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

03-Apr-2023 / 17:47 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

("Cairn" or the "Company")

 

Issue of Equity for Vesting of share awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

 

3 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc announces that the Company has approved the allotment of 5,331,233 new ordinary shares of 0.001 each in the Company (the Ordinary Shares) pursuant to the vesting of share awards for a number of employees under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan.

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Official List of Euronext Dublin and to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and it is expected that admission will take place on 6 April 2023. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. Following this allotment, the total issued share capital of the Company will increase to 686,254,467 ordinary shares.

 

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

Notes to Editors 

Cairn Homes plc (Cairn) is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: IOE
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 234621
EQS News ID: 1600145

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600145&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​ Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen sind auf der Invest 2023 für Privatanleger besonders relevant und welche Rolle spielt Angst in der aktuellen Situation?
Diese Fragen beatwortet Thomas B. Kovacs alias «Sparkojote», YouTuber, Finanzinfluencer und Unternehmer heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:13 UBS KeyInvest: Versöhnlicher Abschluss
09:45 SMI hakt Bankenkrise ab
09:19 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise im Rallymodus
09:00 Sparkojote : Auf Sparpläne setzen und Cash bereithalten | BX Swiss TV
08:00 Alibaba teilt sich in mehrere Unternehmen auf
07:38 Börse Aktuell – Ruhe kehrt ein – Vorsicht vor dem Ölpreis
31.03.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf HelloFresh
30.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'541.02 19.47 I7SSMU
Short 11'786.56 13.62 H0SSMU
Short 12'196.76 8.99 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'093.09 03.04.2023 17:31:42
Long 10'634.79 18.97 XASSMU
Long 10'428.19 13.96 VYSSMU
Long 9'966.82 8.84 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern
Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
CS-Übernahme: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti geht auf Bedenken über Grösse der Bank ein - Wohl 30% der Jobs in Gefahr - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie rot
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Tesla-Auslieferungen entsprechen im ersten Quartal in etwa den Erwartungen
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
Ölpreisrally sorgt für neue Inflationsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend höher
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk: So kann man die Bankenkrise in den USA beenden
BofA-Umfrage: Professionelle Anleger sehen zunehmende Rezessionsgefahr
VW-Aktie gewinnt: Volkswagen-Markenchef Schäfer verkündet Aus für den Golf
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten