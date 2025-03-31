Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

|
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
TAM UK International Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Threadneedle Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
TAM UK Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
TC Financing Limited
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited
|
3.660%
|
%
|
3.660%
|
|
|
|
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
11. Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited holds 1,925,144 number of Proxy Voting shares until 8th May 2025
|
|
12. Additional informationxvi:
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.
For clarity:
The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 3.660% of the voting rights in the issuer.
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 2.325% of the voting rights in the issuer.
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.047% of the voting rights in the issuer.
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.030% of the voting rights in the issuer.