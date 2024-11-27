Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
27.11.2024 18:04:21

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes
2.06 EUR -5.08%
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

27-Nov-2024 / 17:04 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Cairn Homes PLC

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[x ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name:

Drumcliffe Fund 1

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Dublin, Ireland

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

27 November 2024

6. Date on which issuer notified:

27 November 2024

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

3.00%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.00%

0.00%

3.00%

624,093,041

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BWY4ZF18Common Stock

18,725,000

0

3.00%

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

18,725,000

 

3.00%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[ x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Drumcliffe Fund 1

3.00%

NIL

3.00%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Drumcliffe Fund 1 has control of 3.00% of the voting rights of Cairn Homes PLC as a result of the company’s ongoing share buyback.

 


 

 

Done at Dublin on 27 November 2024.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 361787
EQS News ID: 2039869

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039869&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

