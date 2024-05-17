Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.5%  SPI 15’999 0.4%  Dow 39’923 0.1%  DAX 18’693 -0.3%  Euro 0.9863 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’056 -0.3%  Gold 2’401 1.0%  Bitcoin 59’980 1.4%  Dollar 0.9085 0.3%  Öl 83.2 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Chubb4432874Roche1203204UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Richemont21048333Lonza1384101
Top News
LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus
SLI aktuell: Am Nachmittag Pluszeichen im SLI
Starker Wochentag in Wien: ATX Prime in Grün
Gute Stimmung in Wien: ATX-Anleger greifen zu
CAC 40 aktuell: CAC 40 nachmittags in der Verlustzone
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.05.2024 15:41:53

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

finanzen.net zero Cairn Homes-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cairn Homes
1.63 EUR 1.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

17-May-2024 / 14:41 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Cairn Homes plc

 

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Wilmington, United States of America

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13 May 2024

 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 14 May 2024

 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5%

 

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.06%

0.17%

5.24%

646,715,027

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.04%

0.17%

5.21%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BWY4ZF18

 

32,752,906

 

5.06%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

 

32,752,906

 

5.06%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash Settled – Equity Swaps

N/A

N/A

CASH

1,107,971

0.17%

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

1,107,971

0.17%
                     

 

 

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited

4.83%

 

5.01%

 

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management (China) Company Limited

 

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc.

 

 

 

JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited

 

 

 

 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%)

 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Asset Management (China) Company Limited (100%)

 

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.

JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited (100%)

 

 

 

Done at Hyderabad on 14 May 2024

 

 

 

 

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the “Regulations”), the Central Bank of Ireland’s Transparency Rules (the “Transparency Rules”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

 

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

 

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

 

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

 

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

 

-  in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

 

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

 

-  in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

 

-  in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Regulation 14 of the Regulations (Article 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC), under letters (a) to (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

 

-  in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

 

-  in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

 

-  in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

 

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 Directive 2004/109/EC) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with the requirements of the Regulations and the Transparency Rules.

 

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

 

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

 

viii If the holding has fallen below the lowest applicable threshold in accordance with the Regulations and the Transparency Rules  the holder is not obliged to disclose the extent of the holding only that the holding is “below 3%” or “below 5%” as appropriate.

 

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns – if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

 

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

 

xi If the financial instrument has such a period – please specify this period – for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

 

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta-adjusted basis (Regulation 17(4) of the Regulations/Article 13(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

 

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

 

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings, starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity, has to be presented also in cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification, as only thus will the markets get a full picture of the group holdings. In the case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held, the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.).

 

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespective of whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

 

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 322364
EQS News ID: 1906183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1906183&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

11:20 SMI mit neuntem Anstieg in Folge
09:40 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
06:16 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘400-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
16.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Hoffnungsschimmer Inflation
16.05.24 Why Interest Rates Aren’t Stopping Gold
16.05.24 Hat AMD Intel schon den Rang abgelaufen?
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.22 19.37 S2S3JU
Short 12’764.62 13.49 YXSSMU
Short 13’213.88 8.96 2PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 12’005.21 17.05.2024 15:45:41
Long 11’520.00 19.67
Long 11’280.00 13.74
Long 10’820.00 8.83
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie gibt Gas: Frühe klinische Daten zu Kandidat gegen Fettleibigkeit vorgelegt
Novartis-Aktie leichter, MorphoSys-Aktie steigt: Novartis kann MorphoSys übernehmen
Siemens-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Siemens mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang - Innomotics-Verkauf
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Richemont-Aktie springt dennoch hoch: Richemont wächst verhalten und büsst an Marge ein - neuer CEO
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Zurich-Aktie in Grün: Zurich-Gruppe setzt Wachstumskurs fort
DAX 40-Titel BMW-Aktie: BMW passt Dividende nach unten an
Dänemark vergibt Milliardenauftrag an Siemens Energy: Siemens Energy-Aktie dennoch tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten