|
03.04.2024 18:09:36
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company
|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Standard Form TR-1
Standard form for notification of major holdings
Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 03rd April 2024.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|IE00BWY4ZF18
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CRN
|LEI Code:
|635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|313386
|EQS News ID:
|1872769
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC
|
18:09
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
02.04.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
28.03.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.03.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
26.03.24
|Cairn Homes Plc: Replacement - Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC
3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅KLA-Tencor
✅TransDigm
✅LVMH
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: SMI letztlich freundlich -- DAX schliesst etwas höher -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte etwas fester. Die Wall Street bewegt sich zur Wochenmitte auf grünem Terrain. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}