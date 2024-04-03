Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cairn Homes Aktie [Valor: 28458530 / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18]
03.04.2024 18:09:36

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Cairn Homes
1.56 EUR 0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

03-Apr-2024 / 17:09 GMT/BST

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i

 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Cairn Homes Plc

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[X] Other (please specify)iii: Transfer in of Temporary Proxy Voting Shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Minneapolis, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 29/03/2024

 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 03/04/2024

 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

4%

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.403%

0.000%

4.403%

644,997,549

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.929%

0.000%

3.929%

 
           

 

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

 

Direct

 

 

Indirect

 

IE00BWY4ZF18

0

28,401,786

0.000%

4.403%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL A

28,401,786

4.403%

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.1

 

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL B.2

 

 
                     

 

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):

 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

4.310%

%

4.310%

 

 

 

 

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

%

%

%

TAM UK International Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Threadneedle Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TAM UK Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited

%

%

%

TC Financing Limited

%

%

%

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited

%

%

%

 

11.  Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 7,520,459 number of Proxy Voting shares until 10th May 2024

 

12. Additional informationxvi:

The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. group.

For clarity:

The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 0.093% of the voting rights in the issuer.

The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 4.310% of the voting rights in the issuer.


 

 

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Holbrook House, Station Road, Swindon SN1 1HH on 03rd April 2024.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 313386
EQS News ID: 1872769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

