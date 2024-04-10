Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding



10-Apr-2024 / 17:33 GMT/BST



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Stanley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 606,851 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €1.5757 128,333 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 128,333 €202,214.31 e) Date of the transaction Friday, 5th April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Shane Doherty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Cairn Homes plc b) LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of €0.001 each ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of shares to settle a tax liability arising on the vesting of 535,456 shares awarded under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan which is payable immediately c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €1.5757 283,087 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume — Price 283,087 €446,060.19 e) Date of the transaction Friday, 5th April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Dublin g) Additional Information N/A

