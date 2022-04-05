|
Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding
05-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Michael Stanley
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil Consideration
|
514,113
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
N/A
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Shane Doherty
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil Consideration
|
453,629
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
N/A
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tara Grimley
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Company Secretary / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Cairn Homes plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil Consideration
|
91,134
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Not applicable - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
4 April 2022
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
g)
|
Additional Information
|
N/A