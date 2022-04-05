Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
05.04.2022 08:00:17

Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

05-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Michael Stanley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

514,113

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

Not applicable - single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Shane Doherty

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

453,629

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

Not applicable - single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 

a)

Name

Tara Grimley

 

 

 

2

Reason for the notification

 

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary / PDMR

 

 

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification

 

 

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Cairn Homes plc

 

b)

LEI

635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83

 

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial  instrument,

type  of

instrument

Identification code

Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of 0.001 each

 

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

 

 

 

 

 

b)

Nature of the transaction  

Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, for which no exercise price is payable.  The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules.

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil Consideration

91,134

 

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

Not applicable - single transaction

 

 

 

 

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

 

 

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

 

g)

Additional Information

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 153534
EQS News ID: 1319921

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten