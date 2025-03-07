Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review



07-March-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST



BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 7 March 2025 Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT Period of return: From: 8 AUGUST 2024 To: 7 FEBRUARY 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 100,000 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 100,000 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Nil Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SAVE AS YOU EARN “SAYE” PLAN Period of return: From: 8 AUGUST 2024 To: 7 FEBRUARY 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 328,240 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 142,631 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 185,609 Name of contact: Tara Grimley Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

