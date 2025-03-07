Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.03.2025 18:31:43

Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes
2.16 EUR -1.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

07-March-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

 

 

 Date: 7 March 2025

 

Name of applicant:

CAIRN HOMES PLC

Name of scheme:

SHARE OPTION AGREEMENT

Period of return:

From:

8 AUGUST 2024

To:

7 FEBRUARY 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

100,000

 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

100,000

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

Nil

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Name of applicant:

CAIRN HOMES PLC

Name of scheme:

SAVE AS YOU EARN “SAYE” PLAN

Period of return:

From:

8 AUGUST 2024

To:

7 FEBRUARY 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

328,240

 

Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

142,631

Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

185,609

 

 

 

 

 

Name of contact:

Tara Grimley

Telephone number of contact:

+ 353 1 696 4600

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: BLR
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 378377
EQS News ID: 2097474

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

