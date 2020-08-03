Caine Premier Properties is now powered by Keller Williams Naples, creating an enhanced luxury footprint in the Naples area

NAPLES, Fla., August 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keller Williams Naples (KW Naples) is expanding its presence in Southwest Florida with an alliance with brokerage firm Caine Premier Properties.

Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, units sold and volume, gains significant market share in the Naples marketplace with the KW-Caine alliance.

In the Naples area, Caine Premier Properties' $100 million per year in volume builds on KW Naples' $200,000+ million per year in sales volume. Together, the two firms establish a strong foothold in the luxury Southwest Florida real estate market.

"Keller Williams' success of over $1 billion dollars a day in closed sales volume has earned them the number-one spot in the U.S. With our alliance, Caine can take luxury to the next level in Naples and offer our agents the opportunity to achieve a profound and positive impact on their revenue," said Heather Caine, founder and owner of Caine Premier Properties.

Caine Premier Properties' agents will have immediate access to the "KW Consumer App," a proprietary app built by Keller Williams and exclusive to its agents. The AI-driven app, developed by partnering with Next Door and Google, is neighborhood-based as opposed to zip code-driven, enabling consumers to create a home search based on neighborhood trends and happenings for a more "lifestyle compatible" search.

Rebecca Colburn, team leader for KW Naples, said, "We are delighted to welcome Caine Premier Properties to the KW Naples family and to have Heather Caine a part of the Keller Williams Luxury International brand. Caine Premier Properties' core values, luxury market share, and agent-driven approach is perfectly aligned with KW's philosophy. As real estate becomes increasingly virtual, it is more important than ever for agents to be empowered by the consumer-centric technology KW offers."

About Caine Premier Properties

Now known as "Caine Premier Properties, powered by KW Naples," Caine was founded in 2012 in Texas by owner Heather Caine, who opened the Naples location in 2016. Caine leads a team of 40 agents whom she trains to "style to sell," highlighting the company's styling expertise, a unique asset among brokerage firms and a service offered complementary to clients. Heather Caine and her team have been featured on HGTV's House Hunters series eight times. In addition, Caine has a popular television show on FOX-4, "Homes with Heather," which airs every Friday morning on The Morning Blend. Caine Premier Properties is also known for its agent-centered culture. Realtors are empowered with the superior marketing expertise and branding tools that create the "Caine difference." The company's core values are symbolized by the quatrefoil, which signifies loyalty, integrity, trust, and putting yourself before others. For more information, call 239-221-0771 or visit CaineAgent.com. Follow on @cainepremierpropertiesfl

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,070 offices and 185,000-plus associates in the U.S. Keller Williams also has more than 10,000 agents outside the U.S. and Canada and is growing, with 230-plus market center locations in 47 regions spanning five continents. The franchise is also number-one in units and sales volume in the U.S. KW was named one of the top companies for women in business by Forbes magazine, and ranked number-one in the real estate and urban development category on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" for 2019.

In 2015, KW began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents' buyers and sellers prefer.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit Outfront.KW.com.

SOURCE Caine Premier Properties