SMI 10’747 0.5%  SPI 13’356 0.3%  Dow 30’837 1.5%  DAX 13’892 1.8%  Euro 1.0832 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’611 1.8%  Gold 1’920 -1.5%  Bitcoin 31’159 4.4%  Dollar 0.8786 0.0%  Öl 53.9 0.7% 
06.01.2021 21:19:00

CAI Announces New Leadership Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Martin assumed the role as President of CAI on 1 November 2020 and will succeed Bob Chew as CEO on 1 January 2022.  Reporting to Mike Martin as of 1 January 2021 are:

  • Rich Tree – Chief Operating Officer
  • Alice Redmond – Chief Strategy Officer
  • Phil Pursifull – Chief Financial Officer
  • Jackie Karceski – Chief Technology Officer
  • Tim Howard – Chief Human Resources Officer

Robert Chew, CEO:
"CAI has delivered on our promise to meet a higher standard for our clients the past 25 years. This year clients have called on us to help them respond to the most urgent global health crisis in the past 100 years.  I am proud of the work our team is doing and am as confident as ever that under Mike's leadership CAI will continue thrive and earn each client's trust every day.

Our team will be driving more value for our clients by focusing on:

  • Delivering projects faster, with higher quality, and reduced costs while solving problems for our clients.
  • Strategic focus for growth in new geographies and service / product offerings to meet the future needs of the industries we serve.
  • World-class accounting for accuracy and integrity.
  • Digital transformation to enhance the value of our people and teams.
  • Hiring, developing, and retaining the best talent to provide the high performing teams and technical experts our clients need."

Mike Martin, President:
"I am excited about leading CAI and look forward to working with the leadership team to drive our business in areas critical to our mission while serving our global clients.  We are investing heavily in IT systems and applications to drive efficiency throughout our organization and expand our technology enabled services.  Likewise, we continue our geographic expansion to better serve our global clients, delivering operational readiness and operational excellence solutions all around the world."

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 600 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard.

CONTACT:
David Shenberger
+1 317-721-9847
dwshen@cagents.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cai-announces-new-leadership-team-301202272.html

SOURCE CAI

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 12.18
5.55 %
LafargeHolcim 51.52
5.06 %
UBS Group 13.31
4.31 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.00
4.26 %
ABB 26.31
3.83 %
CieFinRichemont 79.66
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’720.00
-0.83 %
Roche Hldg G 303.05
-0.96 %
Nestle 102.28
-1.33 %
Alcon 57.62
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Dow Jones in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Moderna-Aktie mit Aufschlägen: Auch Moderna-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
Bitcoin markiert neues Allzeithoch über 35'000 Dollar
CS, UBS & Co. gefragt: Bankaktien nach Anstieg der Anleiherenditen teurer
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones in Grün -- SMI geht stärker in den Feierabend -- DAX klettert letztlich kräftig -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich. Die Schweizer Börse konnte am Mittwoch zulegen. Der DAX verbuchte deutliche Gewinne. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit