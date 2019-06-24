Caesars Entertainment Adjourns Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Light of Proposed Merger with Eldorado Resorts

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars Entertainment" or "Caesars") today announced that it intends to adjourn, without conducting any business, its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. PT today at the Florentine I Room at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, in order to allow additional time for information with respect to its recently announced merger with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) (the "merger"), to be considered by Caesars stockholders. Information concerning the merger, including a copy of the merger agreement, dated as of June 24, 2019, will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by Caesars on a Form 8-K.

The Annual Meeting will be reconvened at 9:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the same location.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements included or incorporated by reference in this document, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Caesars Entertainment Corporation's ("Caesars") current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by Caesars and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ("Eldorado"), all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger and the expected date of closing of the merger. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

Important risk factors that may cause such a difference in connection with the proposed merger include, but are not limited to, the following factors: (1) the inability to complete the merger due to the failure to obtain stockholder approval for the merger or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the merger, including the receipt of all gaming and other regulatory approvals related to the merger; (2) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the merger and the ability of each party to consummate the merger; (3) risks that the proposed merger disrupts the current plans and operations of Eldorado or Caesars; (4) the ability of Eldorado and Caesars to retain and hire key personnel; (5) competitive responses to the proposed merger; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the merger; (7) the outcome of any legal proceedings that could be instituted against Eldorado, Caesars or their respective directors related to the merger agreement; (8) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the merger; (9) the inability to obtain, or delays in obtaining, cost savings and synergies from the merger; (10) delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined companies' existing businesses and the indebtedness planned to be incurred in connection with the merger; and (11) legislative, regulatory and economic developments. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed merger, will be more fully discussed in the joint proxy statement/prospectus that will be included in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed merger. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. Neither Caesars nor Eldorado undertake any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

In addition, actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Caesars's overall business, including those more fully described in Caesars's filings with the SEC including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and its quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q for the current fiscal year, and Eldorado's overall business and financial condition, including those more fully described in Eldorado's filings with the SEC including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of date of this document. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Additional Information And Where To Find It

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Eldorado will file with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus of Caesars and Eldorado. Each of Caesars and Eldorado will provide the joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective stockholders. Caesars and Eldorado also plan to file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed merger. This document is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or registration statement or any other document which Caesars or Eldorado may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed merger. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF CAESARS AND ELDORADO ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding this merger, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). In addition, copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Caesars will be available free of charge on Caesars's website at http://www.caesars.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Eldorado will be available free of charge on Eldorado's website at https://www.eldoradoresorts.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Caesars, Eldorado, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, under SEC rules may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Caesars and Eldorado stockholders in connection with the proposed merger. You can find more detailed information about Caesars's executive officers and directors in its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019. You can find more detailed information about Eldorado's executive officers and directors in its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of stockholders in connection with the proposed merger will be set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus when it is filed with the SEC. Additional information about Caesars's executive officers and directors and Eldorado's executive officers and directors can be found in the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it is filed with the SEC.

