CAE's Chair, the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., receives Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE is pleased to announce that its Chair of the Board, the Honourable John Manley, P.C., O.C., has been named a recipient of the 2021 Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Fellowship Award. The ICD Fellowship Award is the highest distinction for corporate directors in Canada and it is presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian enterprises by bringing sound corporate governance leadership to boardrooms across the country.

"Mr. Manley has played a key role in CAE's growth and success, first as a Member of our Board of Directors and now as its Chair, and I am thrilled to see him honoured with an ICD Fellowship Award," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Mr. Manley's wisdom and vast experience in the public and private sectors have been instrumental in creating the right conditions for CAE to thrive. In the boardroom, Mr. Manley fosters a climate of trust and support, empowers the management team to act and encourages the type of bold action that has been the hallmark of CAE's success."

Mr. Manley joined CAE's Board of Directors in 2008 and helped instill superior governance practices that have allowed the company to significantly expand and post record financial results during his tenure. Beyond financial results, Mr. Manley has championed Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, including diversity and inclusion. Mr. Manley's strong but human approach to leadership has fostered the development of talented people, the realization of bold ideas and the expansion of CAE's offering of high-technology solutions globally.

About the ICD

The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization in operation since 1981, which promotes the effectiveness of Canadian directors and boards. The ICD strives to lead and demonstrate the value of excellence in directorship and enlightens directors to anticipate, influence, and meet boardroom challenges.

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, highstakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

