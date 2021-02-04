SMI 10’836 0.6%  SPI 13’519 0.5%  Dow 30’979 0.8%  DAX 14’040 0.8%  Euro 1.0819 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’635 0.7%  Gold 1’787 -2.5%  Bitcoin 33’081 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9035 0.5%  Öl 58.3 -0.7% 
04.02.2021 16:49:00

CAE's Chair, the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., receives Institute of Corporate Directors Fellowship Award

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE is pleased to announce that its Chair of the Board, the Honourable John Manley, P.C., O.C., has been named a recipient of the 2021 Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Fellowship Award. The ICD Fellowship Award is the highest distinction for corporate directors in Canada and it is presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian enterprises by bringing sound corporate governance leadership to boardrooms across the country.

CAE’s Chair of the Board, the Honourable John P. Manley, P.C., O.C., receives Institute of Corporate Director’s Fellowship Award (CNW Group/CAE INC.)

"Mr. Manley has played a key role in CAE's growth and success, first as a Member of our Board of Directors and now as its Chair, and I am thrilled to see him honoured with an ICD Fellowship Award," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Mr. Manley's wisdom and vast experience in the public and private sectors have been instrumental in creating the right conditions for CAE to thrive. In the boardroom, Mr. Manley fosters a climate of trust and support, empowers the management team to act and encourages the type of bold action that has been the hallmark of CAE's success."

Mr. Manley joined CAE's Board of Directors in 2008 and helped instill superior governance practices that have allowed the company to significantly expand and post record financial results during his tenure. Beyond financial results, Mr. Manley has championed Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting, including diversity and inclusion. Mr. Manley's strong but human approach to leadership has fostered the development of talented people, the realization of bold ideas and the expansion of CAE's offering of high-technology solutions globally.

About the ICD
The Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) is a not-for-profit, member-based organization in operation since 1981, which promotes the effectiveness of Canadian directors and boards. The ICD strives to lead and demonstrate the value of excellence in directorship and enlightens directors to anticipate, influence, and meet boardroom challenges.

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, highstakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caes-chair-the-honourable-john-p-manley-pc-oc-receives-institute-of-corporate-directors-fellowship-award-301222472.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’113.00
2.72 %
CS Group 12.39
2.48 %
Swiss Re 82.90
1.79 %
Alcon 68.22
1.73 %
Swiss Life Hldg 429.40
1.47 %
Givaudan 3’575.00
0.17 %
Swisscom 486.10
0.12 %
LafargeHolcim 49.80
-0.24 %
Nestle 101.72
-0.47 %
ABB 26.06
-5.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
10:20
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
09:50
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
08:30
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie volatil: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin steigt vierten Tag in Folge Richtung Rekordhoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
GameStop-Hype ebbt ab - Börsianer blicken auf Regulierer - Aktie fester
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX freundlich -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
Der heimische Markt steigt ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex sich auf grünem Terrain bewegt. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag leicht aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit