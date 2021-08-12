SMI 12’394 0.3%  SPI 15’861 0.2%  Dow 35’485 0.6%  DAX 15’826 0.4%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’206 0.4%  Gold 1’751 1.3%  Bitcoin 42’733 1.5%  Dollar 0.9215 0.0%  Öl 71.7 1.1% 

Cae Aktie [Valor: 680472 / ISIN: CA1247651088]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2021 04:32:00

CAE announces the final 2021 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

Cae
38.50 CAD -3.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 11 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:  

Nominee

Votes for

For (%)

Votes
Withheld

Withheld
(%)

Margaret S. (Peg) Billson

216,831,556

94.20%

13,356,278

5.80%

Hon. Michael M. Fortier

218,364,247

94.86%

11,823,587

5.14%

Marianne Harrison

222,548,900

96.69%

7,629,194

3.31%

Alan N. MacGibbon

227,282,010

98.74%

2,904,677

1.26%

Mary Lou Maher

229,601,260

99.75%

586,574

0.25%

Hon. John P. Manley

223,876,188

97.26%

6,311,646

2.74%

François Olivier

224,900,474

97.70%

5,287,360

2.30%

Marc Parent

229,452,963

99.68%

735,032

0.32%

Gen. David G. Perkins, USA
(Ret.)

229,114,932

99.53%

1,071,755

0.47%

Michael E. Roach

225,643,636

98.03%

4,543,051

1.97%

Andrew J. Stevens

223,032,805

96.89%

7,153,882

3.11%

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As a testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with more than 11,000 employees, 180 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc 
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-announces-the-final-2021-annual-meeting-board-of-directors-election-results-301353897.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

﻿

Nachrichten zu Cae IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten