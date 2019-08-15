15.08.2019 05:03:00

CAE announces the final 2019 Annual Meeting Board of Directors election results

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE today announced the final director election results from its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 10 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

 

Nominee

Votes for

For (%)

Votes Withheld

Withheld (%)

Margaret S. (Peg) Billson

201,243,131

98.26%

3,573,116

1.74%

Hon. Michael M. Fortier

198,472,072

96.90%

6,344,174

3.10%

Marianne Harrison

201,835,651

98.54%

2,980,595

1.46%

Alan N. MacGibbon

202,475,717

98.86%

2,340,529

1.14%

Hon. John P. Manley

202,619,313

98.93%

2,196,933

1.07%

François Olivier

200,783,550

98.03%

4,032,696

1.97%

Marc Parent

204,634,196

99.91%

182,050

0.09%

Michael E. Roach

204,609,976

99.90%

206,270

0.10%

Gen. Norton Schwartz, USAF (ret.)

204,569,318

99.88%

246,928

0.12%

Andrew J. Stevens

200,488,002

97.89%

4,328,244

2.11%

 

New to the Board, Marianne Harrison was elected as an independent director, effective today. Ms. Harrison is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of John Hancock Life Insurance Company, the U.S. division of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corporation. She is a recognized senior leader with extensive experience in the insurance and financial sectors, with a strong focus on the customer experience.

Departing the CAE Board is Katharine B. Stevenson, who did not stand for reelection, having reached the director term limit requirements of 12 years. "I want to thank Kate Stevenson for her consistently wise counsel and for her many years of dedication and contribution to CAE," said the Honourable John Manley, Chair of the CAE Board.

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE
CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including more than 135,000 pilots, and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-announces-the-final-2019-annual-meeting-board-of-directors-election-results-300902193.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Ölpreise steigen deutlich wegen Entspannung im Handelskonflikt
14.08.19
SMI nach Achterbahnfahrt fester
14.08.19
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Käufer können wichtige Unterstützung verteidigen / Julius Bär – Wichtiger Support getroffen
13.08.19
Vontobel: Beyond Meat, Tesla & Wirecard - Die Volatilitätsgiganten
12.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
12.08.19
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden größer
09.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Société Générale SA, BNP Paribas, ING
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Die Wachstumssorgen werden grösser

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken kurzzeitig auf neues Jahrestief fällt
Hat Tesla mit dem Megapack-Energiespeichersystem einen neuen Wachstumstreiber gefunden?
Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Darum verlieren Euro und Dollar etwas zum Franken
Schindler-Aktie verliert: Schindler mit mehr Umsatz und tieferem Gewinn
Bell-Aktie gibt nach: Bell schreibt Verlust im Halbjahr - Umbau in Deutschland, Schweinpest belasten
Straumann-Aktie verliert deutlich: Straumann mit mehr Umsatz im Halbjahr
Warum der Euro unter 1,09 Franken notiert - auch zum Dollar schwächer
Umfassender Fragenkatalog: Datenschutzbeauftragte weltweit besorgt um Facebooks Libra
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: USA wollen Erhebung von Strafzöllen auf manche chinesische Waren verschieben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rezessionsängste: SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Mittwoch nach. Auch die Anleger auf dem deutschen Börsenparkett waren in Verkaufslaune. Die Wall Street ist im Mittwochshandel eingebrochen. Lediglich an den Aktienmärkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB