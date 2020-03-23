Caduceus Medical Group Press Release- Caduceus Medical Group Now Offering Curbside Covid-19 Coronavirus Testing with No Out of Pocket Cost to Patients.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caduceus Medical Group, based in Orange County, Ca. has recently posted a public service announcement county-wide in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to quell the expected increase of positive Covid-19 tests anticipated across Orange County and statewide, Caduceus is offering telehealth evaluations with a video visit from the patient's mobile device that can be initiated from any location and curbside swab testing for those that are good candidates based on the medical evaluation with the provider.

This decision reaffirms Caduceus' commitment to being one of the trendsetters in the medical field, putting "patients before profits" and reaffirming its commitment to protecting patients' health regardless of out-of-pocket costs that may be incurred by Caduceus. Caduceus Chief Medical Officer, Gregg DeNicola MD, adds, "We are proud to have been one of the first medical providers in Orange County to offer Covid-19 testing and Caduceus will bear any out of pocket patient costs to do our part to 'flatten the curve' and minimize the spread of this pandemic."

Currently Caduceus is offering COVID-19 testing at three locations in Yorba Linda, Orange, and Laguna Beach. Caduceus Medical Group, an Orange County CA primary care, ob-gyn, pediatrics, and specialty medical group, has received extensive local and national news coverage for its unique approach to medical care, focusing on an effort to provide access to all through innovation and telehealth access via video visits so patients are able to see their physician or healthcare provider remotely from the comfort of their office or home.

About Caduceus Medical Group

Caduceus defies the traditional models of health care delivery. Daily Caduceus strives for innovation, independence, and advocacy for their patients to measure success, without the interference from government or hospital systems, health plans, or pharmaceutical companies.

Caduceus is one of the only physician owned and managed multi-specialty medical groups in Orange County and has been serving the community for over twenty years with locations in Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Orange, Irvine, and Laguna Beach. The medical group uses guaranteed access to care as a cornerstone of its philosophy and takes most forms of insurance, including Medicare, MediCal, Covered California, and discounted cash pricing for those uninsured or underinsured.

Caduceus offers appointments in-office and by video on any mobile device whether the patient is looking for same day urgent care service or a future appointment for most visits including annual physicals.

For more information contact:

Tina Franklin

VP of Business Development and Patient Relations

714-646-8058

mobile@caduceusmedicalgroup.com

http://www.caduceusmedicalgroup.com

SOURCE Caduceus Medical Group