23.09.2019 16:30:00

Cadillac to Participate in 2020 Washington Auto Show

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadillac will be participating in the 2020 Washington Auto Show, bringing their newly launched sedans and complete lineup of luxury crossovers and SUVs.

The 2020 Washington Auto Show, which will be open to the public from January 24 through February 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C., will mark the brand's first appearance at the show since 2017. Cadillac is in the midst of a major product offensive, with new launches this year including the first-ever XT6 three-row SUV, and all new CT4 and CT5 sedans - including a new level in V-Series performance. Attendees will be able to see a range of new vehicles, with specific nameplates announced closer to the start of the show.

"We are thrilled to announce that Cadillac back at The Washington Auto Show in 2020," said Washington Auto Show President and CEO John O'Donnell. "Cadillac is one of the region's most popular automotive brands, and we are honored that they have chosen to display some of their newest vehicles at the show this coming year."

The 2020 Washington Auto Show, known as the Public Policy Show on the industry circuit, will feature more than 600 new vehicles from more than 30 manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadillac-to-participate-in-2020-washington-auto-show-300922222.html

SOURCE Washington Auto Show

Wall Street leichter -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startet die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag etwas schwächer. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

