05.02.2020 01:30:00

Cadillac Fairview unveils The Crystal at Waterfront Square

Proposed office tower will create landmark architecture, sustainable new Class A office space and a public square  

VANCOUVER, Feb. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce it has submitted a development permit application for its proposed office tower, The Crystal at Waterfront Square, which will be located at 555 West Cordova.

At the core of the new design is the reconfiguration of the building, which minimally touches the overall footprint of the current site. The reconfiguration allows for 85 per cent of the current surface parking lot to be repurposed as an open civic square, enabling the community to enjoy unimpeded harbour and mountain views. 

With best-in-class employers seeking prime urban locations, efficient design and environmental efficiency, The Crystal at Waterfront Square has been carefully designed to meet these expectations and set a new bar in sustainable office design. Sustainable features include:

  • Carbon neutral operating systems
  • Zero new parking stalls created for this project
  • Direct connectivity to the largest multi-modal transit hub in Vancouver (Waterfront Station)
  • Significant bicycle storage units with shower/change rooms and onsite maintenance facilities
  • WELL and LEED Platinum certifications

This exciting news follows just weeks after the company announced its intention to introduce a world-leading, luxury lifestyle hotel brand to downtown Vancouver's CF Pacific Centre. Including today's announcement and the concurrent redevelopment of the mall's rotunda (located at West Georgia and Howe Streets), CF is investing over $600 million in the city of Vancouver for employment and commercial purposes.

 "The Crystal at Waterfront Square is another example of Cadillac Fairview's commitment to designing and operating a world-class building that contributes to a vibrant and sustainable city," said Tom Knoepfel, Senior Vice President Western Portfolio, Cadillac Fairview. "Cadillac Fairview is and has been a long-standing developer, owner, and manager of both retail and office properties in Vancouver and we're proud to be carrying on that tradition with this landmark development that will bring to market much needed class A office and commercial space in downtown Vancouver," furthered Mr. Knoepfel.

Subject to municipal approvals, CF hopes to commence construction in 2020 and looks forward to working with the City through the application process for The Crystal at Waterfront Square, and sharing updates as these projects progress through key milestones. 

About Cadillac Fairview
A mainstay in Vancouver for over 45 years, CF is the largest commercial property owner in Vancouver, with over 4 million square feet of retail and office space, providing a premium work environment for more than 15,000 people.

CF has a strong track record of developing and consistently reinvesting in its assets to ensure they maintain their best-in-class status in the city. Its last major development project took place at 725 Granville, which saw the transformation of the former Sears box at CF Pacific Centre into a modern, mixed-use property attracting global brands like Nordstrom, Microsoft, and Sony Imageworks.  For more information, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

Cadillac Fairview Corporation (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview)

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
04.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Julius Baer Group Ltd
04.02.20
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
04.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
04.02.20
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Weniger Gewinn erzielt und neue Ziele bis 2022 - Stellenabbau geplant
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Sonntag
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SGS-Aktie verliert deutlich: Familie von Finck verkauft Grossteil ihrer Beteiligung - GBL stockt auf
Dow beendet den Handel fester -- SMI zum Börsenschluss höher -- DAX letztlich über 13'000-Punkte-Marke -- Shanghai Composite schliesst über 7 Prozent tiefer
Credit Suisse friert anscheinend Boni ein trotz Gewinnanstieg - Aktie im Minus
Der Big-Mac-Index 2020 - Wie ein Burger Rückschlüsse auf die Kaufkraft zulässt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet deutlich fester -- SMI verabschiedet sich stärker -- DAX schliesst nahe 13'300 Punkten-- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlugen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;