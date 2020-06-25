Cadence13 to Launch Groundbreaking "C13Features" Podcast Studio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company, today announced the launch of C13Features, a groundbreaking podcast feature studio focused on creating a wide-ranging slate of compelling feature-length stories of all genres that appeal to a wide audience. Each C13Feature will be a fictionalized story with a beginning, a middle and end, all wrapped into one podcast episode—similar to a movie arc, creatively produced and developed for the theater of the mind.

C13Features will use a traditional Hollywood blockbuster movie creative approach to construct audio features at scale. The objective is to develop a brand-new experience of storytelling to the podcast listening universe, while also creating an incubator for a new kind of IP, attractive for film and television.

These one-episode original scripted features with a blockbuster-style creative approach geared towards the masses will be helmed by Hollywood writers, directors, actors, and composers, featuring cinematic sound design and production with a run time of 90-120 minutes each. Each feature is intended as a franchise, with many having multiple seasons, leaving people on the edge and wanting more. From thrillers to dramas to fascinating stories inspired by true events, C13Features will redefine and reimagine what the movie experience can be for the podcast space.

Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and founding partner of Cadence13, part of Entercom's podcast network, created and developed the concept for C13Features, and will serve as executive producer for all productions/features, and will lead the new studio.

Endeavor Content will partner with Cadence13 throughout the process, from development all the way to production, bringing its experience across film, tv and audio to the feature podcast as well as maximizing derivative opportunities for the IP across film and television.

"As someone who studies and loves the idea of the blockbuster movie experience, from Jaws to Jurassic Park, combined with our collective love and passion for podcasts, C13Features sets out to capture the imagination in a bold new way for audio," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13 and Executive Producer, C13Features. "The intention is to redefine the movie experience, inviting listeners to plug in their headphones and get lost in a wholly-original podcast movie."

"Cadence13 has launched a truly innovative concept by bringing the traditional moviegoing experience to listeners of podcasts," said Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice. "This approach marks an evolution in podcasting, and we are excited for this partnership as we continue to identify ways to support the development of high-quality audio content."

