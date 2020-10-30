Cadence Petroleum Group Promotes William Davis to Vice President - Human Resources

ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Petroleum Group is pleased to announce the promotion of William Davis to the position of Vice President, Human Resources effective Nov. 2, 2020.

"William has proven himself to be a strategic asset for Cadence as the company integrated numerous acquisitions and engineered the optimal approach to the ever-changing benefits landscape. He is receiving this promotion for the best of all reasons; he earned it," said Brad Johnson, Cadence CEO.

"I am excited about the opportunity to work with Brad and the entire Cadence team to continue growing our company," William said.

Cadence Petroleum is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.

William Davis

wdavis@cadencepetroleum.com

SOURCE Cadence Petroleum Group