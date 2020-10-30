|
30.10.2020 19:00:00
Cadence Petroleum Group Promotes William Davis to Vice President - Human Resources
ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Petroleum Group is pleased to announce the promotion of William Davis to the position of Vice President, Human Resources effective Nov. 2, 2020.
"William has proven himself to be a strategic asset for Cadence as the company integrated numerous acquisitions and engineered the optimal approach to the ever-changing benefits landscape. He is receiving this promotion for the best of all reasons; he earned it," said Brad Johnson, Cadence CEO.
"I am excited about the opportunity to work with Brad and the entire Cadence team to continue growing our company," William said.
Cadence Petroleum is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.
William Davis
wdavis@cadencepetroleum.com
Related Images
cadence-logo.png
Cadence Logo
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadence-petroleum-group-promotes-william-davis-to-vice-president---human-resources-301164022.html
SOURCE Cadence Petroleum Group
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen markant schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Märkte notieren am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}