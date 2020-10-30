SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’367 -1.1%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0680 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’880 0.7%  Dollar 0.9170 0.1%  Öl 37.4 -0.6% 

30.10.2020 19:00:00

Cadence Petroleum Group Announces Mike Pugh to Delay Retirement and Stay on as President

ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Petroleum Group is pleased to announce that Mike Pugh has agreed to delay his retirement and continue on as President of the Pugh, Apollo, Halco, (PAH) Division, reporting to Brad Johnson, Cadence Petroleum Group CEO.

"We are delighted that Mike has decided to delay his retirement until a future date in 2021. He has been instrumental in guiding the business unit to become the market leader, and with this decision, he will continue to do so," said Brad Johnson CEO.

Cadence Petroleum is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information, please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.

William Davis
wdavis@cadencepetroleum.com

