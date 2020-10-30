|
30.10.2020 19:00:00
Cadence Petroleum Group Announces Mike Pugh to Delay Retirement and Stay on as President
ASHEBORO, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Petroleum Group is pleased to announce that Mike Pugh has agreed to delay his retirement and continue on as President of the Pugh, Apollo, Halco, (PAH) Division, reporting to Brad Johnson, Cadence Petroleum Group CEO.
"We are delighted that Mike has decided to delay his retirement until a future date in 2021. He has been instrumental in guiding the business unit to become the market leader, and with this decision, he will continue to do so," said Brad Johnson CEO.
Cadence Petroleum is one of the largest distributors of lubricants, fuel, antifreeze, diesel exhaust fluid, and other ancillary products for the eastern and central United States. For additional information, please visit www.cadencepetroleum.com.
William Davis
wdavis@cadencepetroleum.com
Related Images
image1.png
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadence-petroleum-group-announces-mike-pugh-to-delay-retirement-and-stay-on-as-president-301164020.html
SOURCE Cadence Petroleum Group
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen markant schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Märkte notieren am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}