Cadaret Grant Announces Headquarters Relocation

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadaret Grant, an independent wealth management firm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), announced today it is moving its headquarters to 100 Madison Street in Syracuse, NY. The new offices will provide the fast-growing firm room for expansion and are architecturally designed to align with the firm's culture of openness, collaboration, and innovation. Employees are scheduled to move into the new building during the first half of 2020.

"We had a clear idea of the space we wanted when we started our search and could not be more thrilled to have found a home that truly meets those expectations," explained Cadaret Grant's CEO Doug Ketterer. "It all starts with the well-being of our employees, and their physical workspace and environment has a profound impact on what they do every day. The large glass windows, open floor plans, huddle rooms, cafeteria and other amenities are designed to foster and promote open communication, idea generation and an overall feeling of camaraderie. It is essential that our physical environment represents our cultural values as a firm, and our new headquarters will do just that."

The newly designed headquarters is being constructed to optimally serve and support the nearly 1,000 advisors and support staff that represent Cadaret Grant's client base. The move to 100 Madison Street illustrates Atria Wealth Solutions' ongoing commitment to and investment in its subsidiaries.

About Cadaret Grant

Cadaret Grant, an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Syracuse, New York, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atria Wealth Solutions and supports over 700 financial advisors in 436 branch offices nationwide. The firm was founded in 1985 to serve entrepreneurial advisors with technology and support for their independent businesses. More information on Cadaret Grant can be found at www.cadaretgrant.com.

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria) is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for advisors and their clients. Headquartered in New York City, Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries empower financial institutions and independent advisors with a sophisticated set of tools, services, and capabilities that drive growth. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries include Cadaret, Grant & Co., Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., NEXT Financial Group, Inc. and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC, which together support nearly 2,000 financial advisors with more than $65B of assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.atriawealth.com.

