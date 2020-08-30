30.08.2020 18:19:00

(CACC) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Credit Acceptance Corporation ("Credit Acceptance" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CACC) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 13, 2020, Credit Acceptance revealed that on August 11, 2020, the Company had received subpoenas from the Attorney General of the State of Maryland and from the Attorney General of the State of New Jersey.  Credit Acceptance informed investors that the subpoenas both "relat[ed] to the Company's repossession and sale policies and procedures" and "the Company's origination and collection policies and procedures."  Taken together with previously disclosed subpoenas received in March 2016 and April 2020, Credit Acceptance advised investors that the inquiries it faced now related to its operations in 39 states. 

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Credit Acceptance investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

[click here to join this action]

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cacc-investor-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-credit-acceptance-encourages-investors-suffering-losses-to-contact-firm-301120724.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

