|
06.07.2026 12:39:44
CAC Pares Early Gains, Up Marginally; Thales Climbs Higher
(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 climbed higher on Monday, extending recent gains amid easing concerns about geopolitical tensions and expectations the central banks will likely hold interest rates for now.
Data showing a further contraction in French construction sector activity limited market's upside.
The CAC 40, which climbed to 8,561.38 earlier in the session, was up just 10.72 points or 0.13% at 8,518.79 about half an hour past noon.
Thales rallied 2%. The technology and defense firm has agreed to buy the Gorge family's 35.51% stake in high-technology industrial group Exail Technologies.
EssilorLuxottica moved up 2.3%. Publicis Groupe gained nearly 2%. Stellantis advanced 1.8%, while Euronext, Capgemini, Airbus, Dassault Systemes and LVMH climbed 1%-1.5%.
Michelin, Sanofi, Eurofins Scientific, L'Oreal, Societe Generale, AXA, Bureau Veritas, Kering, Safran and Danone moved up 0.5%-0.9%.
Shares of Vinci concessions and construction company dropped about 2% despite the group bagging three long-term road infrastructure and maintenance contracts in Greater London with a combined value of nearly €70 million per year.
ArcelorMittal drifted down 2.5% and Eiffage shed 2%. Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics, Engie, Orange, Bouygues, Legrand, Carrefour, Veolia Environment and Accor lost 0.5%-1.6%.
In economic news, data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global France Construction PMI fell to 38.2 in June from 39.6 in May, signaling a faster contraction in construction activity.
Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit
Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.Weiterlesen!
SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?
In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI rutscht in die Verlustzone -- DAX nach neuen Rekorden etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt sind am Montag überschaubare Verluste zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt verläuft der Handel freundlich - es werden neue Rekorde markiert. An den Börsen in Fernost finden die Indizes keine einheitliche Richtung.