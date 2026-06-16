|
16.06.2026 12:33:45
CAC 40 Rises To 2-month High
(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 moved higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, continuing to react positively to the news about U.S.-Iran peace agreement. Investors also looked ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The CAC 40, which moved on to new two-month high of 8,457.06 earlier in the session, was up 48.70 points or 0.58% at 8,432.71 a little while ago.
Schneider Electric moved up 3.1%. Legrand, Safran and Capgemini climbed 1.7%-2.1%, while Thales, Publicis Groupe, Societe Generale, Dassault Systemes, Airbus, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Hermes International gained 1.2%-1.6%.
LVMH, Air Liquide, TotalEnergies, AXA, Euronext, Veolia Environment, Sanofi, Vinci, Kering and Eurofins Scientific posted modest gains.
STMicroelectronics lost 2% after the chipmaker announced plans to offer $1.5 billion of convertible bonds and redeem early $750 million of outstanding convertible bonds due 2027.
Renault shed about 2.7%. Stellantis, ArcelorMittal, Unibail Rodamco and Saint Gobain drifted down by 0.4%-0.7%.
Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung
Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.Weiterlesen!
SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI in Grün -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann Gewinne machen, während es für den deutschen Aktienmarkt nach oben geht. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz.