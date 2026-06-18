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Plus500 Depot
18.06.2026 12:34:26

CAC 40 Pares Early Gains, Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - After moving higher early on in the session, France's equity benchmark CAC 40 retreated Thursday morning with investors turning a bit cautious amid concerns some major central banks, including the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year.

The positive start as geopolitical tensions eased following Iran and the U.S. signing an interim peace agreement, that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a $300 million reconstruction program for Iran and the removal of all US sanctions.

The CAC 40, which advanced to 8,471.71 earlier, was up 8.14 points or 0.1% at 8,438.93 about half an hour past noon.

Legrand moved up 2.75% and Airbus climbed 2.5%. Schneider Electric, Safran and Kering gained 2.2%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

Accor gained nearly 1%, while Hermes International, Publicis Groupe, STMicroelectronics, EssilorLuxottica and Societe Generale posted modest gains.

Carrefour tumbled 6.6% following JP Morgan placing the stock on negative catalyst watch and lower its price target. The retail firm is scheduled to announce its first-half results on July 23.

Stellantis drifted down nearly 3%, while Sanofi, ArcelorMittal, Renault, TotalEnergies, Unibail Rodamco and Danone lost 1.3%-2%.

Renault lost about 2% after acquiring full ownership of Flexis.

Euronext, Michelin, Eurofins Scientific, Pernod Ricard, Saint Gobain, Dassault Systemes,Engie, Veolia Environment slid 0.7%-1.1%.

L'Oreal eased by about 0.6%. The company has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, a personal care company in India with brands such as Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play.

Shares in IT hardware manufacturer 2Crsi fell 41% after U.S.-based short-seller Grizzly Research said in a statement that it had shorted the stock.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

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09:10 SMI rückt weiter vor
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17.06.26 EZB hebt Zinsen an: Drei Gradmesser für den Finanzstandort Deutschland
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16.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Swiss Re, Swisscom, UBS
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’374.15 19.88 BW3SLU
Short 14’672.95 13.88 SNHBVU
Short 15’246.93 8.80 S5ZB0U
SMI-Kurs: 13’773.87 18.06.2026 12:20:22
Long 13’249.65 19.88 SPB9EU
Long 12’946.68 13.88 SU3B7U
Long 12’399.54 8.97 S9OBOU
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