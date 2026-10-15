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SMI 14’239 0.8%  SPI 20’089 0.7%  Dow 51’621 -0.1%  DAX 25’172 -0.5%  Euro 0.9303 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’140 -0.8%  Gold 4’154 1.2%  Bitcoin 67’156 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8301 -0.6%  Öl 104.7 -1.3% 
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ETF Sparplan
15.10.2026 14:01:18

CAC 40 Outperforms Broader Markets

(RTTNews) - The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris rallied on Thursday. The outperformance came despite a weak sentiment in global markets attributed to the selloff in tech stocks, high interest rates and worries about inflation.

The CAC 40 index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris is currently trading at 7,890.01, gaining 17 points or 0.21 percent from the previous close of 7,873.11. The day's trading ranged between 7,926.47 and 7,853.40.

Currently, only 10 scrips in the 40-stock index are trading below the flatline. Orange as well as Carrefour topped gains with a surge of around 2.7 percent.

STMicroelectronics led losses with a decline of 6.9 percent, followed by Legrand as well as Schneider Electric that shed around 3.6 percent.

Amidst a repricing in Fed rate hike expectations, global bond yields have softened. France's 10-year bond yields have dropped 2.4 percent to 4.764 percent from 4.881 percent a day earlier. Yields ranged between 4.895 percent and 4.737 percent in the day's trading.

The greenback's plunge has dragged down the Dollar Index in Thursday's trading. The 6-currency Dollar Index has dropped 0.49 percent to 102.05. The index was at 102.55 a day earlier. The EUR/USD pair has in the meanwhile jumped 0.59 percent to 1.1219. The pair ranged between 1.1151 and 1.1241. The EUR/GBP pair has edged up to 0.8461. The EUR/JPY pair has added 0.22 percent to trade at 177.05.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung

Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.

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ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

ETF-Sparpläne gewinnen in der Schweiz stark an Bedeutung. Immer mehr Anlegerinnen und Anleger investieren regelmässig in ETFs und nutzen Sparpläne für den langfristigen Vermögensaufbau.

Im Gespräch mit Timo Hegnauer (neon) und Nima Pouyan (Amundi) geht es darum, warum ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aktuell so stark wachsen, welche ETFs besonders häufig bespart werden und worauf man bei Gebühren, Diversifikation, Produktauswahl und Handelskosten achten sollten.

ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:37 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Nestle SA
11:53 Geduldiges Kapital, ungeduldige Anleger: Private Equity auf dem Prüfstand
11:29 Logo WHS Inflations-Schock! Nasdaq bricht ein – jetzt LONG oder SHORT?
11:28 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: 3D-Druck – Comeback der Printer/Streaming-Dienste – Vor der nächsten Machtprobe
09:35 SMI bricht nach oben aus
09:32 Marktüberblick: Achterbahnfahrt bei den Anleiherenditen
14.10.26 ETF-Sparplan boom in der Schweiz – Worauf sollten Anleger achten?
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’786.25 19.62 SL4BRU
Short 15’071.95 13.99 S4B3QU
Short 15’639.65 8.94 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’239.22 15.10.2026 14:10:44
Long 13’605.99 19.49 SIB66U
Long 13’314.07 13.99 SOB7MU
Long 12’739.14 8.91 SK2BZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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