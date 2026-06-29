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29.06.2026 12:42:59

CAC 40 Modestly Lower As US-Iran Conflict, Rate Concerns Weigh

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 drifted lower on Monday as uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, concerns about interest rates amid higher oil prices rendered the mood cautious. Investors are also focusing on the Sintra Forum, an annual ECB event that focuses on central banking.

After renewed hostilities, the United States and Iran have agreed to halt military strikes against each other and meet on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, to resolve their disputes over shipping routes and transit fees.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's leader on Saturday pilloried the Israel-Lebanon framework agreement as "null and void" and warned its implementation would trigger civil war.

The Sintra Forum, being held from today through Wednesday (June 29-July 1), brings together central bank governors, academics, financial market representatives, journalists and others to exchange views on current policy issues and discuss the Forum's key topic from a longer-term perspective.

The CAC 40 was down 30.30 points or 0.36% at 8,354.57 a little while ago.

EssilorLuxottica, Vinci, Bouygues, Eiffage and Saint-Gobain dropped 2.1%-2.8%.

Eurofins Scientific, Renault, Airbus, Unibail Rodamco and LVMH drifted lower by 1%-1.7%. Michelin, Veolia Environment, Air Liquide, Accor, Credit Agricole and Orange shed 0.6%-0.8%.

STMicroelectronics climbed 3.6%. Publicis Groupe moved up 1.1% and Dassault Systemes gained 1%. Thales, Bureau Veritas, Capgemini and AXA posted modest gains.

Shares of biotech firm Ispen advanced 1.7% after the company agreed to acquire U.S. biotech Kartos Therapeutics in a deal worth up to $1.75bn.

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Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle

Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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05:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte geben nach
26.06.26 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
24.06.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’699.74 19.82 SLPB9U
Short 15’000.91 13.89 SGBJ3U
Short 15’586.30 8.80 SBGBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’141.83 29.06.2026 12:41:35
Long 13’573.17 19.68 STB1IU
Long 13’263.67 13.89 SWBZHU
Long 12’683.78 9.00 SI6BUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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