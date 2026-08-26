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Plus500 Depot
26.08.2026 12:30:11

CAC 40 Modestly Higher On Weak Oil Prices, Easing Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - The French market moved modestly higher on Wednesday as weak oil prices amid renewed optimism over Middle East peace efforts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz aided sentiment.

Brent crude futures dropped to $84.56 a barrel, losing about 3%, on reports that Oman and Iran had discussed establishing a temporary joint maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

However, caution ahead of French presidential election cycle and a lack of fresh earnings of economic data from the domestic front limited market's upside.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 35.15 points or 0.42% at 8,474.35 nearly half an hour past noon.

ArcelorMittal climbed 3.25%. Kering and Safran moved up 2% and 1.9%, respectively. Saint-Gobain, Airbus, BNP Paribas, Accor and Hermes International gained 1%-1.5%.

LVMH, EssilorLuxottica, L'Oreal, Schneider Electric, Sanofi, Michelin, STMicroelectronics, Vinci and Air Liquide also moved higher.

Capgemini dropped 2.5%. TotalEnergies, Dassault Systemes, Renault, Euronext and Thales eased by 1%-1.5%.

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Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

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Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

11:18 SMI nimmt Allzeithoch ins Visier
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08:37 Der «Burggraben» im Zeitalter der Künstlichen Intelligenz
05:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Long-Impulse?
25.08.26 Logo WHS Nvidia – kann der 5-Billionen-US-Dollar-Konzern einmal mehr überraschen?
25.08.26 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Bank AG
25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’190.89 19.11 S3CBQU
Short 15’477.42 13.97 SIBJOU
Short 16’061.65 8.91 S5B0BU
SMI-Kurs: 14’578.49 26.08.2026 12:43:32
Long 13’995.24 19.90 S7BGFU
Long 13’681.71 13.90 SMB1YU
Long 13’076.90 8.86 SJBCVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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