Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’646 1.0%  SPI 17’412 0.9%  Dow 46’603 -0.2%  DAX 24’543 0.7%  Euro 0.9304 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’631 0.3%  Gold 4’035 1.3%  Bitcoin 98’368 1.4%  Dollar 0.7998 0.2%  Öl 66.1 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
BofA erhöht Kursziel: KI-Optimismus für die Palantir-Aktie
Investment-Tipp BASF-Aktie: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT erholen sich von Vortagesverlusten
Was Analysten von der DEUTZ-Aktie erwarten
Jefferies & Company Inc. bescheinigt Hold für Givaudan-Aktie
Suche...
08.10.2025 12:46:29

CAC 40 Moderately Higher Despite Political Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Despite political uncertainty, the French market is up firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, supported by gains in steel stocks after the European Union proposed to lower shipment quotas for tariff-free steel imports into the bloc, and hike tariffs on volumes that are above the proposed limits.

Auto stocks are weak, weighed down by German auto major BMW lowering its revenue forecast, citing U.S. tariffs and weaker-than-expected growth in the Chinese market.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 49.94 points or 0.63% at 8,024.79 a few minutes ago.

ArcelorMittal is rising 2.8%. Kering, Hermes International, Societe Generale, LVMH, Kering, Legrand and schneider Electric are gaining 1.3 to 1.5%.

AXA, Safran, Euronext, Thales, Airbus, Accor, EssilorLuxottica and Credit Agricole are also notably higher.

Among the losers, Renault is down by about 2.3%. STMicroElectronics, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Sanofi, Michelin and Stellantis are down 0.5 to 1%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:34 Marktüberblick: Gold knackt die 4.000 USD-Marke
09:15 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse treten auf der Stelle
07.10.25 Logo WHS Ichimoku Kinko Hyo – Wolkencharts verstehen - Kostenloses Webinar morgen um 10:30 Uhr
07.10.25 Logitech: KI, Nachhaltigkeit und Gaming – wie könnte es weitergehen?
07.10.25 Julius Bär: 1Y EUR 10.000% p.a. JB V-Shaped Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, UniCredit SpA
07.10.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Allianz, AXA, Generali, Swiss Life
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’163.71 18.26 B02SIU
Short 13’391.25 13.70 B6CSKU
Short 13’931.32 8.63 UJ3S8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’646.24 08.10.2025 12:56:06
Long 12’076.83 19.12 SZPBKU
Long 11’817.65 13.72 S69BTU
Long 11’308.92 8.89 B1SSKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ABB-Aktie markiert neues Rekordhoch: SoftBank kauft Robotikgeschäft von ABB - kein Börsengang
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie mit Plus: Relief und NeuroX fusionieren zu KI-Health-Tech-Firma
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Buy
ARYZTA-Aktie im Ausverkauf: ARYZTA-CEO Schai überraschend gefeuert
Plug Power-Aktie nach Kursrutsch auf Erholungskurs: Andy Marsh gibt CEO-Posten ab
Gute Laune am Schweizer Aktienmarkt - SMI legt zu -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer - Nikkei kommt nach Rekordfahrt zurück
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Stellenabbau trifft wichtiges US-Werk in North Carolina
DroneShield-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Neue Einrichtung für elektronische Kriegsführung geplant
Aktien von RENK, Rheinmetall und HENSOLDT erholen sich von Vortagesverlusten

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}