|
08.10.2025 12:46:29
CAC 40 Moderately Higher Despite Political Uncertainty
(RTTNews) - Despite political uncertainty, the French market is up firmly in positive territory on Wednesday, supported by gains in steel stocks after the European Union proposed to lower shipment quotas for tariff-free steel imports into the bloc, and hike tariffs on volumes that are above the proposed limits.
Auto stocks are weak, weighed down by German auto major BMW lowering its revenue forecast, citing U.S. tariffs and weaker-than-expected growth in the Chinese market.
The benchmark CAC 40 was up 49.94 points or 0.63% at 8,024.79 a few minutes ago.
ArcelorMittal is rising 2.8%. Kering, Hermes International, Societe Generale, LVMH, Kering, Legrand and schneider Electric are gaining 1.3 to 1.5%.
AXA, Safran, Euronext, Thales, Airbus, Accor, EssilorLuxottica and Credit Agricole are also notably higher.
Among the losers, Renault is down by about 2.3%. STMicroElectronics, Capgemini, Saint Gobain, Sanofi, Michelin and Stellantis are down 0.5 to 1%.
3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: ING Group, Wells Fargo & Dollarama mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ ING Group
✅ Wells Frago & Co
✅ Dollarama
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGute Laune am Schweizer Aktienmarkt - SMI legt zu -- DAX mit leichtem Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer - Nikkei kommt nach Rekordfahrt zurück
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch mit Gewinnen. In Deutschland sind ebenfalls leichte Gewinne zu sehen. In Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich rote Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}