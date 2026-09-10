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10.09.2026 12:53:41

CAC 40 Edges Higher As ECB Rate Decision Looms

(RTTNews) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 edged higher on Thursday, after having dropped to a three-month low in the previous session. The mood in the market remained cautious as investors awaited the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.

Oil's continued rise amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East weighed a bit on sentiment. Brent crude futures climbed to $102.72 a barrel before dropping to around $102.10, still up more than 0.8% over previous close.

The ECB is widely expected to raise key interest rates later today after pausing in July. The central bank President Christine Lagarde's comments and updated economic forecasts will be in focus.

The CAC 40 was up 21.65 points or 0.17% at 8,178.32 a little while ago.

Societe Generale moved up 1.5% and Orange gained about 1.3%. Airbus, Euronext, Hermes International, Engie, AXA, BNP Paribas, Schneider Electric and Accor advanced 0.5%-1%.

Pernod Ricard dropped 1.7%. EssilorLuxottica and L'Oreal shed 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

Danone, Eiffage, LVMH, ArcelorMittal, Sanofi, Bouygues, Unibail Rodamco and Vinci drifted down 0.3%-1%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
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✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

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Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:03 Oktoberfest: Hopfen, Hendl und die Frage nach dem nächsten Schluck Wachstum
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09:02 SMI stürzt weiter ab
09.09.26 Logo WHS Mit Daytrading verdienen - So funktioniert’s - Kostenloses Webinar heute um 18:00 Uhr
09.09.26 Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch
08.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
08.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’631.64 13.67 SX7BOU
Short 15’168.48 8.91 S3CBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’828.24 10.09.2026 12:40:00
Long 13’198.73 19.86 S8BFJU
Long 12’900.30 13.87 SJYBLU
Long 12’339.95 8.91 STABXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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