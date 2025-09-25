Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’935 -0.4%  SPI 16’564 -0.5%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’520 -0.6%  Euro 0.9347 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’440 -0.5%  Gold 3’756 0.5%  Bitcoin 88’812 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7954 0.0%  Öl 69.1 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
H&M-Aktie springt hoch: Gewinn wächst stärker als erwartet
BMW-Aktie: DZ BANK vergibt Bewertung
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Ermittlungen durch EU-Kommission belasten
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Donnerstagmittag
Evonik senkt die Prognose - Aktie fällt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.09.2025 12:46:15

CAC 40 Drifts Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks are down in negative territory on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors remain cautious ahead of key U.S. economic data, including reports on second-quarter GDP, and PCE report for the second quarter.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 43.34 points or 0.55% at 7,784.11 a few minutes ago.

Saint Gobain, Safran, Eurofins Scientific and EssilorLuxottica are down 1.7 to 2%. Schneider Electric, Thales, Societe Generale, Legrand, Credit Agricole and Sanofi are down 1 to 1.5%.

BNP Paribas, Bureau Veritas, Euronext, Airbus, Hermes International, Bouygues and ACC are down 0.5 to 0.9%.

TotalEnergies is down marginally. The company has announced that it plans to reduce the pace of its share buybacks for the rest of this year.

Renault is gaining 2.3%. Dassault Systems is up 1.4%, while Orange, Stellantis, Danone and Engie are up with modest gains.

On the economic front, France's consumer sentiment remained unchanged at a low level in September amid political uncertainty, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The consumer confidence index held steady at 87 in September and also matched expectations.

The index measuring consumers' view about future personal financial situation rose slightly to -15, while the one related to their past personal financial situation remained stable at -21.

Households' fears about unemployment dropped in September as the index fell one point to 55.

The proportion of households who assessed that prices will increase over the next twelve months dropped in September, as the index declined to -27 from -25. The index measuring past consumer prices remained at -8, the same as in August.

Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, ACEA, showed new car registrations in Europe saw an annual increase of 5.3% in August compared to a 7.4% rise in July. This was the second straight month of growth.

However, EU car registrations edged down 0.1% in the year-to-date period.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Rüstung – Zeitenwende/Ferrari/Stellantis – Gebremste E-Offensive
09:36 SMI stürzt ab unter 12.000er-Marke
09:16 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank mit Aktienrückkauf gesucht
08:06 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
24.09.25 Logo WHS Aktien-Trading 4 Dummies - 3 Aktien. 2 Experten. 0 Langeweile (Compass, Macy´s & PACS)
24.09.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
23.09.25 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Apple Inc, QUALCOMM Inc, Micron Technology Inc
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’424.77 19.08 BUJS6U
Short 12’650.55 13.94 ISSMNU
Short 13’138.67 8.86 UEBSLU
SMI-Kurs: 11’934.64 25.09.2025 12:46:54
Long 11’411.64 19.23 BK5S8U
Long 11’177.90 13.86 B3TS7U
Long 10’683.61 8.83 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert Rekord aus den Augen: Auch HENSOLDT & RENK nach Trumps möglichem Politik-Wechsel im Blick
Nach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI im Minus klar unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX rutscht ab -- Gemischte Vorzeichen zum Handelsschlus in Asien
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
SNB hat entschieden: Leitzins bleibt weiterhin bei null Prozent
Aktien von VW, BMW & Co. profitieren: US-Regierung senkt Autozölle für Europa auf 15 Prozent
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Ermittlungen durch EU-Kommission belasten
Erste Schätzungen: Gerresheimer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie in Rot: Präseident Kelleher warnt - Kommunikation mit Finanzdepartement stockt
Kursschwäche bei Plug Power: Warum die Aktie trotzdem im Rallymodus bleiben könnte

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}