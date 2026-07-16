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16.07.2026 12:16:29

CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.7%; Publicis Groupe Rises On Earnings

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly down, France's equity benchmark CAC 40 remained in negative territory a little past noon on Thursday as persisting worries about Middle East tensions and the likelihood of a wider U.S.-Iran conflict rendered the mood cautious.

After the United States launched a new wave of attacks in multiple locations across Iran on Wednesday night, Iran retaliated by launching fresh attacks on U.S. military bases in neighboring Gulf States.

The Iranian government warned the U.S. it would "key targets" in the Middle East if its infrastructure is targeted.

The CAC 40 was down 56.32 points or 0.67% at 8,326.11 nearly a quarter past noon.

STMicroelectronics dropped about 3.4%. Legrand shed 2.7% and Schneider Electric drifted lower by 2.1%.

TotalEnergies, Kering, Veolia Environment, Bureau Veritas, Engie and ArcelorMittal fell 1%-1.7%.

Orange shed nearly 1%. Bouygues, L'Oreal, Eurofins Scientific, Euronext, Safran, Capgemini, Saint-Gobain and LVMH posted moderate losses.

Publicis Groupe rallied 3.3%. Shares of the advertising and communications group moved higher after the company reported strong second-quarter results and raised its FY26 guidance. The company's second-quarter bottom line totaled EUR793 million, or EUR3.15 per share. This compares with EUR824 million, or EUR3.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to EUR7.229 billion from EUR7.152 billion last year.

Credit Agricole moved up nearly 1%. BNP Paribas and Michelin advanced modestly higher.

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Trading Signals: Sika: Konsolidierung als Chance

Das Umfeld für den Bauchemie- und Spezialmaterialkonzern ist derzeit anspruchsvoll. Doch Marktanteilsgewinne, Effizienzprogramme und die anstehenden Halbjahreszahlen könnten der zuletzt konsolidierenden Aktie neuen Schwung verleihen.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’794.18 19.51 STVB4U
Short 15’103.78 13.50 SLSB2U
Short 15’647.37 8.96 S5B72U
SMI-Kurs: 14’179.35 16.07.2026 12:04:33
Long 13’595.37 18.99 S6BJTU
Long 13’285.36 13.63 SPB9EU
Long 12’736.84 8.96 SGHBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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