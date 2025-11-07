Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.11.2025 13:44:38

CAC 40 Down Nearly 0.5% In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - The French stock market's benchmark index CAC 40 is down in negative territory on Friday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers.

Worries about growth amid uncertainty over future policy moves of central banks, and U.S. government's tariff policies appear to be rendering the mood cautious.

The CAC 40 index was down 387.31 points or 0.47% at 7,927.46 a few minutes ago.

Edenred is declining by 2.8%. Bureau Veritas is down 2.05%, while Veolia Environment, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale, Eurofins Scientific, Capgemini, AXA, Saint Gobain and Pernod Ricard are down 1.1 to 1.7%.

L'Oreal, Publicis Groupe, Essilor Luxottica, Vinci, Stellantis, Air Liquide and Airbus are also notably lower.

Meanwhile, Euronext and ArcelorMittal are up 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively. Kering is gaining 1.3%, while Danone, BNP Paribas, Hermes International and LVMH are up 0.5 to 1%.

On the economic front, data showed France's trade deficit widened to €6.6 billion in September 2025, the largest in three months, from €5.2 billion in August and above forecasts of €5.9 billion. Exports grew 0.1% from a month earlier to €51.9 billion, while imports advanced 2.5% to €58.5 billion.

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’738.28 19.52 S2S3NU
Short 13’015.63 13.52 UBSIIU
Short 13’490.47 8.85 BWCSGU
SMI-Kurs: 12’245.57 07.11.2025 13:44:26
Long 11’712.98 19.22 S79B6U
Long 11’458.89 13.82 BZDS0U
Long 10’959.34 8.88 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/45: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/45. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
