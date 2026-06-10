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10.06.2026 11:58:31
CAC 40 Down In Negative Territory As U.S.-Iran Tensions Weigh
(RTTNews) - French stocks shed ground Wednesday morning amid concerns about Middle East tensions following the U.S. and Iran launching strikes against each other. The mood is cautious also due to upcoming U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting.
The U.S. military has launched fresh strikes against Iran in a very strong, powerful response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter off the Oman coast.
According to reports, U.S. fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran also launched missiles and drones against several Gulf nations, including Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, and warned that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continued aggression against Iran.
France's benchmark index CAC 40 was down 21.79 or 0.27% at 8,181.64 a few minutes before noon.
Sanofi slid 1.7%, while ArcelorMittal, Hermes International and Dassault Systemes shed 1.3%-1.4%. Capgemini, Schneider Electric and EssilorLuxottica drifted lower by 0.8%-1.1%.
Bureau Veritas, Pernod Ricard, Societe Generale, Kering, LVMH, Publicis Groupe, Credit Agricole and BNP Paribas declined 0.5%-1%.
Danone, Thales, Eurofins Scientific and Veolia Environment gained 1.1%-1.4%.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares gained about 0.7%. The company announced a conditional agreement to acquire the remaining 50% stake in Westfield UTC from its joint venture partner. The acquisition consideration of about $705 million will comprise a combination of cash and up to 2.6 million new URW shares.
STMicroelectronics, Bouygues, Michelin, Engie, Vinci, Euronext, TotalEnergies and Eiffage posted moderate gains.
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Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.Weiterlesen!
Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft
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