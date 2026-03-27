Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’570 -0.6%  SPI 17’555 -0.6%  Dow 45’960 -1.0%  DAX 22’317 -1.3%  Euro 0.9181 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’505 -1.1%  Gold 4’418 0.1%  Bitcoin 53’092 -2.9%  Dollar 0.7972 0.4%  Öl 110.4 4.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Stellantis-Aktie sinkt: Klage gegen ZF-Joint-Venture
AstraZeneca meldet Erfolg bei Lungenmedikament - Aktie mit Kursplus
Santander-Aktie leichter: Zuversicht bezüglich erstes Quartal
Nestlé-Aktie etwas leichter: Anwälte fordern kompletten Freispruch im Prozess um illegale Deponien
60 Jahre Führung: Die unglaubliche Bilanz von Warren Buffett bei Berkshire Hathaway
Suche...
27.03.2026 11:44:08

CAC 40 Down For 2nd Straight Day On War Jitters

(RTTNews) - France's equity index CAC 40 slipped into negative territory after a flat start Friday morning, as investors continued to stay wary of picking up stocks amid lingering uncertainty about reported peace talks between U.S. and Iran.

Concerns about inflation and rate hikes amid elevated oil prices weigh as well on sentiment.

Oil prices climbed higher again, with the Brent crude climbing over $114 a barrel, even as U.S. President Donald Trump extended the pause on military strikes on Iran by 10 days.

Reports that the Pentagon is planning to send 10,000 more troops to the Middle East signal a possible escalation in tensions in the region.

The CAC 40 was down 52.70 points or 0.68% at 7,716.61 a little less than half an hour before noon.

STMicroelectronics tumbled more than 4%. Legrand slipped nearly 3% and Societe Generale lost about 2.3%.

Engie, ArcelorMittal, TotalEnergies, Schneider Electric and Eiffage drifted down 1.6%-2%. Airbus, Kering, Carrefour, Unibail Rodamco, Saint-Gobain, Vinci, Thales and Bouygues also recorded notable losses.

Among the gainers, Pernod Ricard moved up nearly 3% after confirming merger talks with Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman.

Sanofi gained 1.5% and Capgemini climbed 1.2%. Air Liquide, Dassault Systemes, Orange and EssilorLuxottica gained 0.4%-0.7%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Talanax
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Parker Hannifin

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:32 SMI schlägt sich wacker
09:15 UBS Logo Regenerative Energie: Die Wende läuft
09:01 Marktüberblick: Porsche Holding schwächelt nach Zahlen
26.03.26 Julius Bär: 18.02% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swiss Re AG, VAT Group AG
26.03.26 Ein Markt, der zwischen Hoffnung und Verzweiflung schwankt
25.03.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, Applied Materials, Parker Hannifin mit François Bloch
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’100.94 19.60 BS1SUU
Short 13’379.57 13.82 BMKSEU
Short 13’879.26 8.78 SB1BHU
SMI-Kurs: 12’570.32 27.03.2026 11:41:13
Long 12’079.50 19.91 SJFBHU
Long 11’793.23 13.74 SHFB5U
Long 11’264.18 8.78 BMYSUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

OC Oerlikon Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Mittag aus OC Oerlikon
DEUTZ-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Nach Rekordjahr peilt der Motorenbauer weiteres Wachstum an
Historischer Rückschlag: Microsoft-Aktie erlebt tiefsten Fall seit der Finanzkrise
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag auf rotem Terrain
Bitcoin unterschreitet wichtige 70'000 US-Dollar-Marke - auch Ether, XRP, Dogecoin & Co unter Druck
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
SMI und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Novartis-Aktie schwächelt: Neuer Milliarden-Deal in der Immunologie?
Palantir und Anduril bündeln Kräfte für Raketenabwehrsoftware bei "Golden Dome"-Projekt - Aktie im Blick
Henkel-Aktie höher, Olapex-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Olaplex-Übernahme abgeschlossen

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.