SMI 12'924 0.0%  SPI 17'757 0.0%  Dow 48'058 1.1%  DAX 24'163 0.1%  Euro 0.9332 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'730 0.4%  Gold 4'215 -0.3%  Bitcoin 72'008 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7966 -0.4%  Öl 61.3 -1.9% 
11.12.2025 12:01:14

CAC 40 Advances 0.5%; Schneider Electric Rises Sharply

(RTTNews) - France's benchmark stock index CAC 40 moved higher Thursday morning, reacting to the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday to lower interest rate by 25 basis points.

At a news conference following the decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed would have to "wait and see" before making its next move, adding a rate hike isn't in the base case.

Fed members suggested just one further cut in their 2026 central projection, but traders bet risks are skewed towards more cuts.

The CAC 40 was up 39.21 points or 0.49% at 8,061.90 a few minutes before noon.

Schneider Electric, the top gainer in the CAC 40, climbed nearly 3.5%. The counter attracted attention after the the company said it plans a share buyback program of €2.5 billion-€3.5 billion and intends to pursue a divestment program of €1.0 billion- €1.5 billion in revenues, with both initiatives to be completed by 2030.

For the period of 2026-2030, Schneider Electric expects organic revenue growth of 7% - 10% CAGR 2025-2030, cumulative expansion of adjusted EBITA margin by 250 basis points, and a cash conversion ratio of around 100%.

Saint Gobain and Capgemini moved up 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively.

Carrefour surged nearly 2%, while Pernod Ricard, ArcelorMittal, Vinci, Edenred, Michelin, BNP Paribas and Veolia Environment gained 1 to 1.5%.

Among the laggards, Stellantis drifted down 1.4%, while Euronext and Safran lost about 1.1% each. Air Liquide, STMicroElectronics, Airbus, Legrand, Hermes International and L'Oreal eased by 0.4 to 0.7%.

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
