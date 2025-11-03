Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.11.2025 23:41:11

Cabot Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Cabot
53.57 CHF -0.97%
(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $43 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $137 million, or $2.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $899 million from $1.001 billion last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43 Mln. vs. $137 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $899 Mln vs. $1.001 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.00 - $7.00

